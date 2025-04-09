Everett Little League will Open 2025 Season on Saturday

By Cary Shuman

The forecast calls for rain Saturday, but it’s always bright and sunny in the hearts and minds of players and coaches when the Everett Little League baseball season is ready to begin.

Weather permitting, the teams will begin the parade at the old Everett High School building on Saturday, April 12, at 10 a.m. and march into Sacramone Park for opening day ceremonies for the 2025 season.

“We’re hoping that the weather cooperates on Saturday, but we are having conversations for a back-up plan for Opening Day,” said ELL President Joe Polson, who is starting his second year as the leader of the youth baseball organization.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria has been invited to throw out the first baseball of the season.

Approximately 200 baseball players will participate in the league that will have four teams in each of four divisions (Major, Minor, Farm, and T-Ball).

Junior League,

Senior League

teams are formed

Joe Polson announced that Junior League (ages 13 and 14) and Senior League (ages 15 and 16) teams will commence play this season.

“We’re going to be playing teams from other cities,” said Polson. “Our goal is to have travel teams and also league games in Everett.”

Brian Savi, former ELL president, will be the director of the Junior-Senior League program. Mark Freni will coach the Senior League team.

Polson’s son, Archer, will be competing in the Junior League. His son, Adon, will play in the T-Ball Division.

Councilor-at-Large Smith

is a coach and

board member

Councilor-at-Large Stephanie Smith, a member of a GBL champion Everett High School softball team, is returning for her fifth season as a coach and board member. She currently serves as ELL secretary.

Smith will coach the Rockies T-Ball team and the Mets Farm team. Her son, Harry, will be playing for the Mets.

Smith is a former standout in the Everett Girls Softball League where she helped the Rockies win a Minor League championship in 1996 and the Mudhens win a Major League championship in 1999. She went on to play in the highly successful EHS softball program led by legendary coach Stacy Poste-Schiavo.