Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Check out seeds from the library! The Seed Library is back at the Everett Public Libraries, just in time for spring. Bring your library card and you can borrow up to 4 seed packets from either the Shute or Parlin libraries. Only available while supplies last! Seeds have been generously provided by the Blackstone Valley Veggie Gardens and the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Parlin Adult and Teens

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Monday, April 8th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Crafty Conversations: Earring Making! Parlin Meeting Room, Thursday, April 10th at 7pm. Come join us at the Parlin Library and walk out with your very own custom pair of earrings! Whether you’re a DIY pro or a first-timer, we’ve got all the supplies and guidance you need to create something unique. For ages 14-109. Registration is required! This program is generously funded by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Table Top Gaming Club, Parlin Meeting Room. Wednesdays at 3:00 pm. Play board games and hang out with friends at the library! Every Wednesday, from 3-5pm, enjoy good games and even better company! Recommended for ages 12+.

Connolly Center Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Thursday, April 10th at 12pm. It is 1942 in Pam Jenoff’s Code Name Sapphire. Hannah Martel narrowly escaped Nazi Germany after her fiancé was killed in a pogrom and joins the Sapphire Line, a resistance network. But a mistake causes Lily’s family to be arrested and slated for deportation to Auschwitz. How much is Hannah willing to sacrifice to save the people she loves? (Amazon) See Kathleen for copies on her twice monthly visits, or call the Parlin (617) 394 2300 or Shute (617) 394 2308 libraries.

Drop-In Tech Help Parlin Information Desk. Tuesdays and Fridays from 4-5pm. Do you have questions about how to use your personal laptop, tablet, or phone? Bring it to the library and stop by our Drop-In Tech Help to meet with a volunteer for assistance.

Resume Writing, Parlin Information Desk. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at the Parlin. By appointment only. To register, please call (617)394-2300 or email [email protected].

Computer Basics 101, Parlin Information Desk. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. To register, please call (617)394-2300 or email [email protected].

Parlin Childrens

The Everett Public Libraries’ Annual Poetry Contest is back! Open to all Everett Public Library cardholders who attend school, grades K-8, in Everett. Submit an original poem by the April 14th deadline and you could win a cash prize, courtesy of the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries! The Winners’ Recital and Awards Ceremony on April 29th will be a celebration for the books!

Study Buddies, Parlin Children’s Room. Monday through Friday from 3-5pm. Need homework help? Come to the Parlin Library and study with the Study Buddies, our free after-school program offering tutoring and academic support for students in grades K-8. Friendly tutors are here to guide you through tricky assignments, help you prepare for tests, and build confidence in every subject.

Mystery Craft Monday, Stop by the Parlin children’s room every Monday for a Grab and Go mystery craft. A self directed arts and crafts program for children ages 3-7. Mystery crafts can be taken home or crafted with a friend or caregiver at our children’s tables. What will be in your mystery craft kit? No registration required, while supplies last.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, April 7th from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, April 9th at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, Wednesday April 9th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room. Thursday and Friday, April 10th & 11th at 11am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Origami Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Saturday, April 12th at 12pm. Learn how to fold paper animals of all kinds! Open to all ages and abilities. Paper and instruction will be provided.

Shute Adult and Teens

Golden Minds: Play, Create, Connect, Shute Meeting Room, Monday, April 7th at 10am. Join us for our monthly senior social at the Shute Library! Enjoy books, puzzles, crafts, and games with friends in a fun and welcoming environment. Stay engaged and connect with your peers! No registration required. This event is open to ages 55-109! Games are generously supplied by the Council of the Aged.

Graphic Novel & Manga Book Club, Wednesday, April 9th at 4 PM. Join our monthly teen book group at Shute Library, focused on graphic novels & manga! We will be discussing Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me by Mariko Tamaki. No registration is needed! For ages 14 to 18. We meet every second Wednesday at 4 PM unless otherwise noted on our calendar. Limited copies are available for borrowing at our circulation desk.

Drop-In Tech Help Shute Circulation Desk. Tuesdays from 5-6pm. Do you have questions about how to use your personal laptop, tablet, or phone? Bring it to the library and stop by our Drop-In Tech Help to meet with a volunteer for assistance.

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Book a one-on-one resume assistance appointment at the Shute Library and let a librarian help you craft a resume tailored to your strengths and aspirations. Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Shute Library. By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Tech Newbie? No Problem! Learn to power up, click around, type like a pro, explore the digital world, and even send your first email. Book your Friday adventure with technology today! By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.

Shute Children’s

It’s National Library Week! This year’s theme is “drawn to the library.” Stop by the Shute Children’s Department and design your own magic scratch bookmark. Courtesy of the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries. While supplies last.

Blackout Poetry Shute Memorial Library’s Meeting Room. Monday April 7th 3PM-4:30PM. Put your imagination to the test with Blackout Poetry! What can you create from someone else’s words? In this form of found poetry, you create new meaning by crossing out selections of text to reveal your poem. Join us as we explore this tricky poetic form that joins art and words in surprising ways! *Recommended for Ages 10 and Up. Registration is not required. While supplies last.

Game Night: Pictionary! Tuesday April 8th at 7 PM. It’s National Library Week, and this year’s theme is “Drawn to the Library.” What’s the draw? Maybe it’s a family game night! Join us in the Shute meeting room for a fun game of Pictionary, where teams compete to guess the clues their teammates draw on the whiteboard. *Registration is required.

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursday April 10th from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create? *Registration is not required. Children under the age of 6 must be accompanied by an adult.