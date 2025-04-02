News in Brief

Everett to Begin Flushing Hydrants Throughout the City April 1

The City of Everett’s Water Department will begin flushing water mains throughout the city beginning Tuesday, April 1, 2025 and will continue through Friday, May 30, 2025. Hydrant flushing will be performed weekly, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The purpose of flushing is to remove sediment buildup in the mains and to verify the safe operation of hydrants and valves. Hydrant flushing may result in temporary discoloration of the water caused by small particles that dislodge during the flushing, as well as a temporary reduction in pressure.

“Flushing our hydrants is crucial to maintaining clean water throughout the community,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “I am grateful to the Water Department for dedicating their time to ensure the City is providing clean water to our residents.”

Discolored water will be temporary and is not harmful. However, the discolored water might stain laundry, especially white materials. Therefore, please avoid doing laundry during the noted flushing period. Before washing clothes, including times after the hours stated in this notice, please check the cold water for possible discoloration. If the water is discolored, let the cold water run for a few minutes until the water becomes clear. If it does not clear at that time, try again later.

Unfortunately, the City cannot fully guarantee the safety of doing laundry or the possibility of discoloration even during the evenings and other times of the day as the water system has been disturbed. Therefore, please check the water carefully before doing laundry and inspect the laundry before drying it.

The Water Department appreciates the patience of residents as the City works to improve the quality of the drinking water. For more information, please call the Water Department at 617-394-2327.