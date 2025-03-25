Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett’s 2025 yard waste pickup schedule. Every year, the City is proud to offer this service as an option for residents to keep their properties neat and tidy. This year’s schedule will begin in March and end in December.

Yard waste will be collected on the same day as a resident’s trash and recycling day. Whenever a scheduled collection day falls on an observed holiday, that day’s collection and all remaining collections for the week will be delayed by one day. For example, Friday’s collection will be on Saturday.

When disposing of yard waste, please follow these rules:

• Items must be placed curbside no later than 7 a.m. to ensure pick-up.

• Plastic bags, large branches, rocks, dirt, or broken pots will NOT be accepted.

• Only clean yard waste packaged in brown paper bags or in barrels that have the City “yard waste” stickers placed on the outside of the receptacle will be picked up.

• “Yard waste” stickers are for barrels only. Stickers are not needed for brown paper bags. Yard waste stickers are available at the Constituent Services desk on the first floor of Everett City Hall, 484 Broadway.

• Clean yard waste includes grass clippings, leaves and small branches (tied, not taped).

For large branch removal, please call 617-394-2270 or 311 to schedule an appointment for the City mulcher truck.

Dates for 2025 Yard Waste Pickup:

• March: week of Monday, March 31 through Friday, April 4.

• April: week of Monday, April 14 through Friday, April 18; and Monday, April 28 through Friday, May 2.

• May: week of Monday, May 12 through Friday, May 16; and week of Tuesday, May 27 through Saturday, May 31 (note: Monday will not have a pickup due to the holiday and pickup will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week).

• June: week of Monday, June 9 through Friday, June 13; and week of Monday, June 23 through Friday, June 27.

• July: week of Monday, July 7 through Friday, July 11; and week of Monday, July 21 through Friday, July 25.

• August: week of Monday, August 4 through Friday, August 8; and week of Monday, August 18 through Friday, August 22.

• September: week of Tuesday, September 2 through Saturday, September 6 (note: Monday will not have a pickup due to the holiday and pickup will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week); week of Monday, September 15 through Friday, September 19; and week of Monday, September 29 through Friday, October 3.

• October: Tuesday, October 14 through Saturday, October 18 (note: Monday will not have a pickup due to the holiday and pickup will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week); and week of Monday, October 27 through Friday, October 31.

• November: Monday, November 10 through Saturday, November 15 (note: Monday will have a regularly scheduled pickup. However, Tuesday will not have a pickup due to the holiday and pickup will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week); and Monday, November 24 through Saturday, November 29 (note: Monday through Wednesday will have a regularly scheduled pickup. However, Thursday will not have a pickup due to the holiday and pickup will be delayed for the rest of the week).

• December: Monday, December 8 through Friday, December 12; and Monday, December 22 through Saturday, December 27 (note: Monday through Wednesday will have a regularly scheduled pickup. However, Thursday will not have a pickup due to the holiday and pickup will be delayed for the rest of the week).

The full calendar, along with the rules and important information, can be viewed and referenced again at any time by visiting cityofeverett.com/city-hall/departments/public-works.