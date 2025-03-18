Dorothy Martin Long Women’s History Month Luncheon Set for March 29

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett will host the second annual Dorothy Martin Long Women’s History Month Luncheon on Saturday, March 29 at 12:30 p.m. at the Edward G. Connolly Center (90 Chelsea Street).

Named after Dorothy Martin Long, the luncheon will celebrate the visions, voices, and impact of women as part of the City’s celebration of Women’s History Month. Long, who was a lifelong Everett resident, had a significant impact on the Everett community through public service and her passion for volunteering. Her volunteerism included work with organizations such as the Malden YMCA and Mystic Valley Elder Services, as well as Housing Families, Inc., where she dedicated 16 years tutoring homeless children. Long served on the Everett School Committee and was elected Commissioner of the Everett Charter Commission, where she led a team effort to re-write and modernize the City’s constitution. She also served on the City’s Diversity and Equity Task Force.

The keynote speaker for the luncheon will be Kristy Anderson Magras, who is currently a school counselor at Malden High School and a proud native of Malden. She has also worked with at-risk and housing-insecure youth and served as a mentor for the YWCA’s “WorkSmart” program, which helps ensure vulnerable students have access to quality post-secondary education and employment opportunities. She graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1999 with a Bachelor of Science degree. In 2012, while raising a young family, Kristy earned her Master of Education with a concentration in school counseling from Cambridge College. She is also the proud mother of two daughters and is committed to continuing the legacy of teaching young people the importance of service to others, just as her parents taught her. Kristy is the daughter of former long-time Malden City Councilor Neal Anderson and Paula Anderson. From an early age, Kristy was actively involved in her father’s campaigns and grew up in a family deeply committed to public service—a commitment she continues today.

All are welcome to attend the event. For more information, please visit cityofeverett.com/events/womens-history-month-luncheon-2025.