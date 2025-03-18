Community Cooling Project Launched in Everett to Combat Urban Heat

The City of Everett is one of the most densely populated communities in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. With over 90% of the land covered in asphalt or buildings, the City suffers from higher temperatures during the summer months than other communities. That is why Mayor DeMaria has made it a priority to mitigate this heat island effect by increasing green spaces, tree canopy, and shaded play areas.

The Mayor recently announced the launch of a community cooling project aimed at combating rising temperatures at the Everett Recreation Center located at 47 Elm Street. The City worked with Mystic River Watershed (MyRWA), the Everett Recreation and Enrichment Department, and the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to upgrade an underutilized space outside the Recreation Center with cooling infrastructure and engaging enhancements. DCR planted four trees to provide essential shade, improve air quality, and contribute to the overall aesthetics of the area. A new greenhouse will be constructed to grow native plants and trees, fruits, and vegetables to address food insecurity and promote educational programs around sustainable food-growing practices. This greenhouse will serve as a valuable resource for the community, offering hands-on learning opportunities and enhancing access to fresh produce.

As part of the cooling initiative, the City will also install several water fountains and a misting station in front of the recreation center using state Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) program funding to help with mitigating and adaptation to climate change impacts from extreme weather, sea level rise, inland and coastal flooding, severe heat, and other climate impacts. Public access to drinking water is vital as cities are dealing with increasingly warmer temperatures each year.

The heart of the project features a vibrant mural installed by lead artist Ashley Fitzgerald, who worked with Everett High School students to envision, create, and paint the mural. Two of the students included Wicked Cool Mystic Ambassadors, Thalia Patino Molano, and Juan Soler-Ramos, who assisted in this innovative installation using heat-reflective paint. This vibrant artwork not only beautifies our community but also serves a functional purpose by reducing heat absorption. For the past two years, Everett residents Juan and Thalia have served as ambassadors for the Wicked Cool Mystic program, engaging their community to learn about how fellow residents experience and adapt to heat as our climate warms as young organizers in Everett, Thalia, and Juan have worked hard to build relationships within their community and have served as vital conduits for community voices. They have circulated surveys, attended many community events, and organized workshops about extreme heat, all of which serve to elevate stories and ideas directly from residents.

“This project embodies our commitment to sustainability, community health, and youth engagement,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “By creating these installations, we not only combat the urban heat island effect but also involve our young artists in meaningful community development.”

The City of Everett offers a variety of summer program activities, including sports camps, work programs, and summer education assistance. Many of these take place at the Rec Center. These amenities will provide much-needed relief for students and community members alike, offering a refreshing way to cool off after school or during sports activities.

Mayor DeMaria added, “With this cooling project, Everett takes an essential step towards a cooler, greener, and more inclusive community space. It reflects our dedication to not only improving the local environment but also enhancing the quality of life for all residents, particularly during the sweltering summer months.

For more information about the cooling project and upcoming community events, please contact Kate Jenkins-Sullivan, Sustainability Manager, City of Everett- Planning Department:484 Broadway, Rm 25, Everett, MA 02149, Phone: 617-944-0236, email: [email protected].