Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, March 18th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Table Top Gaming Club, Parlin Meeting Room. Wednesdays at 3:00 pm. Play board games and hang out with friends at the library! Every Wednesday, from 3-5pm, enjoy good games and even better company! Recommended for ages 12+.

Meet the Judge! Thursday, March 20th at 7:00 pm. Do you have questions about the Massachusetts Judicial System? As part of the State’s Judicial Outreach Program, His Honor, Camille F. Sarrouf will be here to answer all your questions.

Author Event with Bonnie Borromeo Tomlinson, Parlin Meeting Room, Saturday, March 22th at 11:00 am. In Stop Buying Bins, Bonnie Boromeo Tomlinson provides practical advice for seniors clearing out their homes, empty nesters re-managing their space or adult children wondering where to start when faced with cleaning out a parent’s home. Coffee and pastries provided by The Friends of the Everett Libraries.

Drop-In Tech Help Parlin Information Desk. Wednesdays and Fridays from 4-5pm. Do you have questions about how to use your personal laptop, tablet, or phone? Bring it to the library and stop by our Drop-In Tech Help to meet with a volunteer for assistance.

Resume Writing, Parlin Information Desk. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at the Parlin. By appointment only. To register, send email to [email protected], or call 617-394-2300.

Computer Basics 101, Parlin Information Desk. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. To register, send email to [email protected], or call 617-394-2300.

Parlin Childrens

Lucky the Leprechaun’s Hunt for Gold Parlin Children’s Library. March 1st – March 17th Try your luck solving the mystery of the missing gold! Lucky the Leprechaun has hidden his pot of gold in the library and his clues are hidden in our library books. Come to the children’s room to find the clue of the day from March 1st through March 17th. Do you think you have what it takes to solve the mystery? Solve the riddle at the circulation desk to find the clue of the day and it will lead you to Lucky’s pot of Gold on St. Patrick’s Day!

Study Buddies, Parlin Children’s Room. Monday through Friday from 3-5pm. Need homework help? Come to the Parlin Library and study with the Study Buddies, our free after-school program offering tutoring and academic support for students in grades K-8. Friendly tutors are here to guide you through tricky assignments, help you prepare for tests, and build confidence in every subject.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, March 17th from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, March 19th at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, March 19th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room. Thursdays and Fridays at 11am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Shute Adult and Teens

Romance Book Club, Shute Meeting Room. Tuesday, March 18th at 6 PM. Calling all romance lovers! Join our Romance Book Club at the Shute Library! We’ll meet every third Tuesday of the month (unless otherwise noted on our calendar). No registration needed—just bring your love for all things romance! For ages 18 and up. The book of the month is Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover. Limited copies will be available to borrow at our circulation desk.

Crafty Conversations: Birdhouse Ed., Shute Meeting Room. Thursday, March 20th at 7 PM. Spring is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than by creating your very own colorful birdhouse! Join us at the Shute Library for a fun, paint-filled evening as we decorate birdhouses that will bring a splash of creativity and charm to your home. Suggested for ages 18 and up. Registration is required. This program is generously funded by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Drop-In Tech Help Shute Circulation Desk. Tuesdays from 5-6pm. Do you have questions about how to use your personal laptop, tablet, or phone? Bring it to the library and stop by our Drop-In Tech Help to meet with a volunteer for assistance.

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Book a one-on-one resume assistance appointment at the Shute Library and let a librarian help you craft a resume tailored to your strengths and aspirations. Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Shute Library. By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Tech Newbie? No Problem! Learn to power up, click around, type like a pro, explore the digital world, and even send your first email. Book your Friday adventure with technology today! By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.

Shute Children’s

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10am and Tuesdays at 12pm. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursday March 20th from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create? *Registration is not required. Children under the age of 6 must be accompanied by an adult.