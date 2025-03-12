News in Brief

City Of Everett to Host Rosie The Riveter Day Event

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett will host the Rosie the Riveter Day event on Friday, March 21 at 3 p.m. at the Edward G. Connolly Center (90 Chelsea Street).

As part of the City’s celebration of Women’s History Month, which is celebrated during the month of March in recognition of the contributions and achievements of women throughout history, all are welcome to attend this event that will honor women who have served in the United States military. In addition, there will be a free public showing of the film “Six Triple Eight.” The film features the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, which is an all-Black and all-female battalion during World War II.

The Department of Veterans’ Affairs is also seeking community submissions of women veterans during active duty to be featured at the event. All submissions can be sent to Director of Veterans’ Affairs Antoine Coleman at [email protected] for inclusion.

For more information about the event, please email [email protected] or [email protected]. Alternatively, please contact the Department of Veterans’ Affairs by dialing 617-394-2321 or 617-394-2320.

How To Help When Someone with Alzheimer’s Wanders From Safety

“Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person with Alzheimer’s disease.” Stories like this occur frequently nationwide, because wandering is a common behavior among individuals living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia-related illnesses. When you need to run this type of story in your area, here are tips from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America that individuals who encounter someone who is wandering can use to help them (after contacting first responders):

• Approach the person slowly and calmly from the front with your hands down.

• Introduce yourself in a soft, caring tone and explain you are there to help and listen. Offer your hand, make eye contact, and speak slowly.

• Check whether the person is injured.

• Don’t attempt to correct the person if they are unaware of their environment. Listen and be supportive.

Wandering prevention tips for family caregivers are also available through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.