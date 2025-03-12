Transforming a heat island into a thriving oasis for wildlife and residents

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria recently announced the revitalization of a long vacant parcel along Everett’s Main Street. The parcel, named Main Street Meadow, will become a neighborhood park next to the Sweetser Circle/RT 16 Rotary. This project was designed to mitigate one of the city’s hottest areas and create native habitats for birds, butterflies, and bees, while providing the public with a cool shade area to observe wildlife. The Main Street Meadow project will include the installation of sidewalks, crosswalks, seating areas, and wayfinding to enhance accessibility. Native plantings will include trees, pollinator plants, wildflowers, and sensory gardens. In addition, a gazebo, drinking fountain, trash receptacle, and information kiosk will be added.

To date, accessible sidewalks have been installed, along with two art murals created by Everett artist Jay Lapo. The sidewalks include a concrete pad for a gazebo, which is expected to be installed in the spring of 2025. Thanks to a partnership with Mystic River Watershed (MyRWA), the City was able to match funds for tree planting courtesy of a US Forest Service Urban Forestry Project. This co-sponsorship allowed the City to plant 15 of the 30 trees at Main Street Meadow, and the remaining trees were planted at Seven Acre Park, another once underutilized and unshaded City-owned parcel. The trees help absorb stormwater run-off from the adjacent heavily-trafficked rotary and increase tree canopy. Only native trees were planted including Juniper, Columnar Oak, Lilac, and Sweetgum. The trees help to sequester carbon, improve air quality, and absorb nutrients while creating a natural barrier to reduce noise pollution.

Continuously amending the soil is an integral part of the project, creating a healthier soil biome for the effective and safe cultivation of native plants. Tree planting and soil restoration also help to meet the City’s goals of increasing previous surfaces, native habitats, and creating cooling areas within the city.

This past summer, the City worked with MyRWA on their Urban Forestry Project, collaborating with a cohort of local youth ambassadors to engage Everett youth about planting and care. This partnership allowed the City to regularly meet and work with youth ambassadors to engage with neighbors surrounding 66 Main Street.

“This project represents our commitment to creating green spaces that foster community connection and ecological restoration,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “We are proud to work alongside organizations like the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, Mystic River Watershed Association, and the US Forest Service, who helped fund and bring this project to life.”

The transformation of Main Street Meadow will not only cool the area with the shade provided by gardens and trees, but will also create a destination for residents to visit, enjoy, and engage with nature and each other. “By transforming this heat island into a thriving park, we are prioritizing the health and well-being of our community, along with the local ecosystem,” added Mayor DeMaria.

The DeMaria administration has made revitalization of public parks and open spaces a top priority by rebuilding many public parks, constructing multi-use paths such as the Northern Strand Community Trail, and by creating new parks and urban forests along Everett’s extensive waterfront.

For more information about Main Street Meadow and how to get involved, please visit cityofeverett.com/mainstmeadow or contact Kate Jenkins-Sullivan, Sustainability Manager, City of Everett, 617-944-0236, [email protected].