Everett Celebrates Black History Month with Series of Events

Special to the Independent

Throughout the month of February, the City of Everett celebrated Black History Month with three events that brought the community together in celebration.

Shown above, the Everett community gathered at Zion Church Ministries for the first event titled: “Being the Movement”

The series of events kicked off with “Being the Movement” hosted at Zion Church Ministries, which is the oldest African American church in Everett. Facilitated by Bishop Robert G. Brown and Pastor Ruffin, this community teach-in provided historical context for civil rights organizing and a call to action for more civic engagement in the City of Everett. Teach-ins were a staple during the Civil Rights Movement to help everyday residents learn how to effectively strategize and mobilize.

City Councilor Anthony DiPierro, Bishop Robert G. Brown, and former City Councilor Al Lattanzi, alongside a young attendee at Zion Church.

The second event, titled “This Far by Faith,” brought the Everett community together at Zion Church Ministries once again. The event celebrated Black History Month through gospel, music, readings of historical speeches, and liturgical dance.

The final event, titled “Breaking Barriers and Building Legacies,” unveiled an exhibit on the first floor of Everett City Hall highlighting Black public service leaders in Everett. Thanks to a collaborative effort between various City departments and the Black History Month Committee, posters now fill the walls on the first floor of Everett City Hall featuring notable Black residents dating back to the 1800s to the present day. The posters illustrate influential Black residents who have contributed to making Everett the strong, vibrant, and diverse community that exists today. Photos and information were compiled through public archives, “They Came from Everett” by Mike Matarazzo, the Everett Black History Month Committee, and community members. The photo exhibit will be on display until Thursday, March 13 during regular business hours at Everett City Hall. All are welcome and encouraged to view the exhibit.

