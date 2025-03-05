DeMaria Announces Everett Citizens Foundation Now Accepting Grant Applications

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the Everett Citizens Foundation (ECF) grant application for Year 6, Round 2 is now available. The request limit for this round of funding is set at $10,000. All applications are due by Monday, March 31, 2025.

Through Mayor DeMaria’s Host Community Agreement with Wynn Resorts, approved by voters in 2013, the Everett Citizens Foundation was established. The Foundation, which consists of members appointed by Mayor DeMaria, the Everett City Council, State Senator Sal DiDomenico, and State Representative Joe McGonagle, is charged with supporting and promoting local groups, associations, and programs with important City initiatives that provide a direct benefit to Everett residents. To date, the Foundation has distributed over one million dollars in grants to local organizations that provide a myriad of services to Everett residents.

“This has been and continues to be a great opportunity for organizations to receive additional funding,” said Mayor DeMaria. “The Everett Citizens Foundation seeks to assist organizations that positively impact the residents of Everett, and I encourage all organizations in the community to apply.”

Any organization in the community may apply. Applications can be found online by visiting cityofeverett.com/our-city/#EverettCitizensFoundation. For questions or concerns regarding the application or eligibility, please email [email protected].