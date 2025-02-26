From Slices to survival

Justin Pioppi’s incredible adventure

Story by Marianne Salza

From preparing pizza at his family-owned and operated Italian restaurant in Beachmont, to being stranded on an island in the South Pacific Ocean, Justin Pioppi demonstrates the strength that is cultivated from being raised in a close-knit neighborhood where family is paramount, and generations of loyal friends offer perspective.

Thirty-year-old Pioppi, of Winthrop, is a contestant on the CBS original series, “Survivor,” premiering Wednesday, February 26, at 8pm. The reality show features 18 castaways divided into three tribes of six individuals who are stripped of modern, everyday comforts and forced to adapt on the islands of Fiji.

“I saw this as a turning point in my life because it had always been family-focused. This is a crazy adventure I could do for myself; but also at the same time, care about the people who care about me and made this opportunity possible,” said Pioppi. “Family comes first. My mom had a few battles with cancer, so I’ve always tried to step in and help. I wanted to try to win this for my mom, so she could finally retire.”

Friends and family were happily surprised when Pioppi announced his participation on “Survivor.”

“They were excited because this is totally different,” exclaimed Pioppi. “The restaurant business is competitive and challenging. There are a lot of things that go into planning for the day and making sure everything runs smoothly, but we still have the luxuries of our clothes and technology.”

Pioppi attributes his perseverance to his parents’ influence. His childhood was spent at Luigi’s Pizzeria, in Revere, watching his father cook at the pizza bench, and his mother work the front counter, where she often sat him as a baby.

“I’ve always been hard-working and I’ve never given up in my life. That was something that I learned very young. My parents ingrained that in me, and I’ve seen them build a business from the ground up,” shared Pioppi, who manages the restaurant. “It’s become a home for so many in the community. My aunts are there. My friends from high school do deliveries. People who have watched me grow up are still working in our kitchen.”

Pioppi feels that his friendliness, communication and conflict resolution skills that he has developed at Luigi’s has made him an ideal contestant for “Survivor.”

“You wear a lot of different hats. It’s a fast-paced environment. You have to think on the fly,” Pioppi described. “But if you are nice to people and you’re personable, you can have a better idea of how to gauge the situation and come to a conclusion together.”

Pioppi believes that being a mediator is an advantage that he has over the other castaways as they maneuver through the high-tension environment to compete for a one-million-dollar prize. He encourages everyone to get along and try new approaches.

“I always have a positive attitude. That’s something I also learned from Luigi’s,” Pioppi pointed out. “As bad as things can be, it could always be worse. Keep going and try to find a solution.”

Pioppi served as an intern at the Massachusetts State House, and later as a legislative aide for Speaker Robert DeLeo. He studied at Suffolk University before transferring to Yale University, where he pursued political science.

“We traveled all over the Commonwealth. We went down to the Cape for tourism issues, to Fall River for the manufacturing industry, and up to Lowell for the textile mills,” remembered Pioppi, about experiences that further shaped his life. “It was amazing to see the things that impact every single person and their way of life. It was eye-opening for me.”

Pioppi has enjoyed the excitement of “Survivor” fans who frequent Luigi’s. He will be celebrating his greatest adventure with loved ones during a private premiere party at a friend’s restaurant.