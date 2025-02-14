Council Discusses Impacts of Lithium Battery Facility

By Cary Shuman

The Everett City Council discussed the safety impacts of a lithium battery storage proposal for 20 acres in the Docklands District of the city at its meeting Monday night.

“The only good thing I can see from this project is that it will be union-built, Ward 1 Councilor Wayne Matewsky said. “We’ve been exposed to too many hazards, chemicals, and fire safety issues over the years. I was hoping for something like an Assembly Mall activity regarding hotels and restaurants.”

In the end, the Council voted to send a letter to officials and schedule a meeting with State Representatives Joseph McGonagle, Judith Garcia, and Dan Ryan, State Sen. Sal DiDomenico, and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressely to discuss the issue and express its concerns about the safety of the proposal. Councilor Michael Marchese also requested the presence of representatives from the Davis Company at the meeting.

Fire Chief Joseph Hickey expressed his serious concerns about the safety of the project, noting that a lithium battery fire would have to burn out itself over the course of time as opposed to being extinguished by firefighters through regular procedures.

During the discussion with Chief Hickey, Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers highlighted the need for a new fire station in that part of the city.

“The development of a lithium battery facility further highlights the urgent need for a new fire station,” said Rogers. “I want to ensure we have a modern state-of-the-art safety facility in this vicinity to serve the growing needs of Everett.”