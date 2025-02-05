Rob DiLoreto Returns to Everett to Lead Crimson Tide football Program

Special to the Independent

Everett High School is returning to a familiar face and a proven head coach to lead its football program, as Rob DiLoreto will return to the Crimson Tide sideline in the fall of 2025.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and Supt. of Schools William Hart congratulate Rob DiLoreto on his appointment as Everett high School head football coach (center).

Supt. of Schools William Hart announcement the appointment Friday, Jan, 31, inside the Crimson Café, where Mayor Carlo DeMaria, Principal Dennis Lynch, Athletic Director Tammy Turner, former Everett High great Jason Maitre, district leaders and student-athletes welcomed back DiLoreto to the position he held from 2020-2022.

“In Rob DiLoreto, we have an established leader who can create a winning environment that extends from the classroom to Veterans Memorial Stadium,” said Superintendent Hart. “He has a vision for every aspect of our program, from X’s and O’s to culture and community. It’s a big job, and I can assure our legions of fans that Coach DiLoreto is up to the task.”

A dedicated teacher,

administrator, and coach

An Everett High School and University of Notre Dame graduate, DiLoreto has been a teacher and administrator at Arlington High School since 1996, currently serving as Dean of Students. His coaching career began in 1994 at Pope John XXIII High School, where he won a Super Bowl title in 1998, After a two-year stint as Arlington High’s head coach, he served as the offensive coordinator for Reading High teams that won two Super Bowl titles and boasted five undefeated regular seasons between 2008-2016.

DiLoreto served as an assistant coach at Everett High in 2017 and 2018 and he was appointed head coach of the Crimson Tide in 2020. In three seasons at the helm of the Tide, his teams compiled a 21-3 record, sent 17 players to the college ranks, and twice qualified for the MIAA playoffs (there were no playoffs during the COVID-impacted 2020 season).

Several candidates

apply for the job

A strong pool of candidates applied for the position, but one emerged as the clear choice to lead the Crimson Tide in 2025 and beyond.

“It was a thorough process that yielded huge interest and undeniable passion,” said Superintendent Hart. “Excellent candidates were considered at every step of the way. Coach DiLoreto distinguished himself in articulating his on-and-off the field expectations for his players and coaches and for showing us his blueprint for every aspect of the program.”

“I look forward to working with Coach DiLoreto,” added Principal Lynch. “He will immediately establish himself as an invaluable part of the EHS community and the city at large.”

A storied history in football Everett High School has one of the most storied football programs in the country. From the historic 1914 team that went 13-0 and outscored its opponents by an aggregate score of 600-0, to Bobby Leo’s heroics in the 1960s, to Dan Ross’ record-breaking performance for the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XVI, to the dominating teams that won 12 Super Bowl titles from 1997 to 2017, the Crimson Tide’s football tradition is as rich as it is deep. In this moment alone, EHS boasts four former stars on National Football League rosters, Mike Sainristil (Washington), Isaiah Likely (Baltimore), Lewis Cine (Philadelphia), and Jason Maitre (Miami). Mike Borgonzi, an EHS alum who played for Brown University, was recently named general manager of the Tennessee Titans, and his brother, Dave, was just named an assistant coach by the Dallas Cowboys. Jonathan DiBiaso is the quarterbacks coach at Division 1 Boston College. Friday, however, was about the present and the future. “This is Rob DiLoreto’s team now, concluded Superintendent Hart, “and it gives me great satisfaction to say that.”