Boys Basketball Defeats Malden

The Everett High boys basketball team rolled to a much-needed victory with a 75-40 victory over Greater League (GBL) rival Malden last Thursday.

Jayden Alsaindor turned in a superb offensive performance, pouring in a season-high 25 points. “Jayden’s energy and defensive plays were crucial and he demonstrated exceptional skill from beyond the three-point line,” said EHS head coach Gerry Boyce.

Cristian Vasquez also contributed significantly to the Tide’s victory, reaching double-figures with 17 points with his solid mid-range and three-point shooting.

“Overall, it was a great team effort, and I’m proud of how everyone played,” said Boyce. “We have a few more big games coming up, and the focus is to make the state tournament.”

Two days earlier, the Crimson Tide came up short in a battle for first-place in the GBL in a 65-46 loss to Lynn Classical.

Geordiell Luna Morales paced Everett in the scoring column with 19 points. “Geordiell demonstrated great determination,” said Boyce. Alsaindor added 10 points. “While we didn’t have the cohesive team effort we aimed for, these individual contributions show the potential within our squad,” Boyce noted.

“Although we didn’t achieve the desired outcome we can learn valuable lessons from this experience,” Boyce continued. “Moving forward, we need to focus on better teamwork and communication on the court to maximize our strengths. With some adjustments and a renewed mindset, I believe we can bounce back even stronger. We have to keep our heads up and work together to improve.”

This past Saturday the Tide hosted non-league opponent Brookline in a contest that was highlighted by the first ever Senior Quad Night festivities (the EHS girls’ squad played earlier in the afternoon, as did the boys and girls JV teams) in which the five members of the Class of 2025, Richardson Lamerique, Jevaun Berberena, Tyson Chhun, Geordiell Luna Morales, and Henrique Pinto, were honored and recognized for their contributions to the EHS boys basketball program.

Although the Tide fought hard against the visiting Spartan Warriors, who are ranked 13th in Division 1 with an 11-4 record, Everett ultimately fell short by a score of 73-64. Luna Morales led all scorers with an impressive 26 points, showcasing his offensive skills throughout the game. Vasquez contributed significantly as well, adding 14 points and making three steals on the defensive end. Both Alsaindor and Pinto turned in strong efforts, chipping in with nine points each. “One area that really hurt us was the long scoring drought we experienced in the first half vs. their zone,” said Boyce. “Our defensive rotations and combinations were also off; unfortunately, our energy was low during that period. These factors contributed to our struggles on both ends of the floor.

“On a positive note, I’d like to highlight Jevaun Berberena for his standout performance with nine assists, which was crucial in creating scoring opportunities for the team,” Boyce added.

Boyce and his crew, who now stand at 8-9 on the season, need to win two of their final three contests in order to achieve the .500 record needed to qualify for the post-season state tourney. They are scheduled to make the long trek to North High of Worcester tomorrow (Thursday) and then will compete in the Dudley Davenport Tourney in Sharon over the President’s Day weekend from February 16-17.

EHS boys track defeats Chelsea, Lynn Classical

The Everett High boys indoor track and field team picked up two victories with wins over Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals Chelsea and Lynn Classical in a tri-meet last Monday at the Reggie Lewis Athletic Center in roxbury.

A highlight of the meet was the new EHS school record set by junior captain Kayshaun Eveillard in the 300 meter dash. Kaysahun’s time of 36.14 broke the former school mark of 36.22 and gave him first-place finishes vs. both his Chelsea and Classical opponents.

In addition, Eveillard’s sprint of 6.86 in the 55 meter dash earned him a first place vs. Chelsea and a second vs. Classical and his leap of 19’-9.25” was the best long jump among the competition, giving Kayshaun a total of 28 points on the night.

Although the Tide handily won the portion of the meet vs. Classical by a score of 73-8, Everett edged Chelsea by the narrowest of margins, 46-44, in which the battle with Red Devils was determined by the outcome of the two-mile run.

“It was a hard-fought meet for our boys’ team against Chelsea,” said EHS head coach Jehu Cimea. “The meet came down to the two-mile. We were up 38-33 going into that event and we knew we needed to secure first and second places to guarantee a win — and our distance boys fought hard to get first and second to win the meet.

“Junior captain Lucas Nunez, who had run in the mile before the two mile, went out there and secured first place for us with a time of 11:57.61 “ continued Cimea. “Senior captain David Huezo-Erazo had one of the best races he has ever run to secure second place, thereby winning the meet for us. David finished with an amazing personal record (PR) time of 12:10. 20 (the third-place Red Devil runner clocked in at 12:15.11) and left everything on the track.”

Senior Fabrice Michaud was another hero for the Tide vs. Chelsea. “Fabrice secured a must-needed second-place in the shot put with a PR throw of 41’-4.5,” noted Cimea of Michaud’s toss, which bettered the third-place Chelsea opponent by 10 inches.

Lucas Nunez was another major contributor for the Tide, winning both the aforementioned two-mile run and the mile in a time of 5:04.58 to contribute 10 points to the EHS side of the scoresheet vs. both Chelsea and Classical.

Luvens Hector contributed nine points to the Crimson Tide winning effort vs. Chelsea with a first-place finish in the 55 meter hurdles in a time of 8.92, a second in the 55 dash, and a third in the 300 dash.

Kawan Medeiros scored three points for Everett with a second-place in the long jump.

Adding single points vs. Chelsea with third-place finishes in a meet where every point mattered were: Adrien Reyes in the 600 dash; Carlos Pagan Landeo in the 1000; and Jeremy Whitlow in the mile.

In the contest with Classical, additional point-scorers for Everett were: Tyre Lule with a second in the 600; Dante Gell with a third in the 600; Pratyush Derai with a second in the 1000; Domenico Delle Rosa with a third in the 1000; Bryan Lewis with a third in the mile; Gaetano Foster with a second in the shot; David Roseme with a third in the shot; and Anthony Whitlow with a third in the two-mile.

Cimea and his crew were scheduled to compete in the GBL Championship Meet this past Monday at the Reggie. (Full details will be in next week’s Independent.) The Division 2 State Meet is set for next Thursday (February 13).

EHS girls track defeats Classical

The Everett High girls indoor track and field team earned its first win of the season with a 40-10 victory over Lynn Classical last Monday at the Reggie Lewis Athletic Center in Boston.

Leading the way for the Lady Crimson Tide with first-place finishes in their events were: Elora Philippe in the 55 meter dash with a sprint of 8.71 and the 300 dash with a time of 53.21; Akanksha Neupane in the 1000 with a clocking of 4:05.65; Shashi Pokhrel in the mile in 7:19.73; and Fahema Coudo in the shot-put with a toss of 25’-.5”.

Adding three points to the EHS scoresheet with second-place performances were: Graziella Foster in the thot-put; Milena Antonio in the 600 dash; Alana Diaz in the 300 dash; and Chloe Iwangou in the 55 dash.

Scoring single points with third-place finishes were: Djenaya Alexis in the shot-put; Karla Tobias Robles in the 600 dash; and Akanksha Neupane in the 55 dash.

The match with Classical was part of a tri-meet that included Chelsea, with the Chelsea girls prevailing by a score of 58-21. Pokhrei was the lone winner for Everett in the mile. Second-place finishers vs. Chelsea were: Coudo in the shot-put; Neupane in the 1000; Antonio in the 600; and Philippe in the 55 dash.

Third place scorers vs. Chelsea were Foster in the shot; Tobias Robles in the 600; and Philippe in the 300; and Iwangou in the 55 dash.

The EHS girls competed in the GBL Meet this past Monday and will participate in the Division 2 State Meet next Thursday.

EHS girls hoop defeats Chelsea

The Everett High girls back team got back into the win column with a 51-33 triumph over Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Chelea last Tuesday.

“This was a great team win against a tough and hardworking Chelsea squad,” said EHS head coach Riley Dunn.

Point guard Julianna Rivera led the Lady Crimson Tide offense with a superb all-around effort, scoring 15 points, grabbing five rebounds, and dishing three assists, while also making three steals on the defensive end.

Junior Nicole Damaceno was all over the boards, pulling down 11 rebounds. Casey Martinez scored eight points, grabbed five boards, and dished three assists.

“It was an overall great team effort,” added Dunn. “Every player who stepped on the court scored and made a positive contribution to the team. We’re continuing to build and stay focused on ourselves and disciplined.”

The Lady Crimson Tide came up short to GBL foe Medford, 43-29. Alexis led the way with 14 points and Rivera hit for eight.

“The girls played really hard in the first half, but we just couldn’t get back into a rhythm in the second,” said Dunn. Everett was scheduled to take on GBL rival Malden last night (Tuesday) and will travel to GBL opponents Lynn Classical tomorrow (Thursday) and Revere next Tuesday.