Zion Church, City hold Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast

The Zion Ministries Church, led by Bishop Robert G. Brown, joined with the City of Everett in holding the 19th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast Jan. 10 at the Edward G. Connolly Center.

Bishop Brown, Senior Pastor at Zion Ministries Church, was the master of ceremonies for the event that honored the extraordinary life and accomplishments of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the outstanding civil rights leader and orator.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria, Sen. Sal DiDomenico, Rep. Judith Garcia, and City Council President Stephanie Martins offered words of congratulations to Zion Ministries Church for hosting the annual breakfast. The four officials also spoke of Dr. King’s vital leadership of the civil rights movement, the impact of which carries on to this day. Martins delivered her first official public address as the new president of the City Council.

Bishop Robert G. Brown presented the MLK Scholarship to Everett High School senior Trevon Carrington and the MLK Service Recognition Award to Everett DEI Director Cathy Draine.

Deacon Melouse Michel of Zion Church Ministries was selected as the recipient of the MLK Spirit Award but was unable to attend the event.

Dr. Zebulon Miletsky, Associate Professor in the Department of Africana Studies and History at Stony Brook University (New York), was the guest speaker.

The Everett High School Chorale Group performed musical selections during the program.

Talented musician Adam Littlejohn provided music throughout the program.