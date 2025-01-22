EHS Roundup

EHS boys hoop tops Medford for key win

The Everett High boys basketball team earned a third straight victory with a 65-59 triumph over Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Medford this past Thursday at the EHS gym.

The Crimson Tide were led by senior Geordiell Luna, who hit for a game-high 21 points. Teammate Henrique Pinto also made a major contribution in the scoring column with 16 points, as did Cristian Vasquez, who also reached double figures with 12 points.

Tyson Chhun provided a spark off the bench with six points and Jayden Alsaindor also chipped in with six points.

“This was a critical home victory and it was great to see our team on a three-game winning streak,” said EHS head coach Gerry Boyce. “It has been an uphill battle this basketball season so I am proud of the boys’ resilience.

“While we started the game strong, exhibiting excellent teamwork, effective ball-sharing, and a solid defensive foundation, we can push our performance further,” Boyce continued. “We need more from all the guys, not just those who scored heavily. Each player must contribute in various ways, whether through defense, communication, or hustle to maximize our team’s potential.

“Although we showed moments of intensity in the second half, we need to maintain our pressure on the basketball consistently throughout the entire game. The goal is for us to play a full 32 minutes of Everett basketball, showcasing our discipline and energy,” Boyce added.

The Crimson Tide, who dropped a 63-54 decision to undefeated non-league opponent St. Mary’s of Lynn this past Sunday at Emmanuel College, have a busy and challenging week ahead. The Tide, who are 5-7 on the season, were scheduled to trek to GBL rival Lynn English last night (Tuesday). They will make the short bus ride across the Parkway to GBL foe Chelsea tomorrow (Thursday) before hosting GBL adversary Lynn Classical next Tuesday.

Superb night for Eveillard for EHS boys track team

Although the Everett boys and girls indoor track and field teams came up short in their tri-meet with Greater Boston League opponents Malden and Somerville last Thursday at the Reggie Lewis Athletic Center in Roxbury, a number of Crimson Tide athletes turned in strong performances.

Junior Kayshaun Eveillard led the way for coach Jehu Cimea’s boys with outstanding efforts in three events, the 55 meter dash (6.78), the 300m dash (38.30), and the long jump (20’-2.5”). Kayshaun took first-place in all three events vs. Malden and first in the 300 and LJ and second in the 55 vs. Somerville to accumulate a total of 28 points in the tri-meet.

In addition, Eveillard’s long jump was the best on the night among all GBL competitors by a wide margin of 10 inches and his times in the 55 and 300 ranked second among the GBL schools, all of whom were competing at the Reggie that evening.

Crimson Tide teammate Tyre Lule also had a nice meet, taking first vs. Malden and second vs. Somerville in the 600 dash with a clocking of 1:43.72.

Lucas Nunez likewise was a first-place finisher vs. Malden and a second-place finisher vs. Somerville in the two-mile run in a time of 11:21.15, a clocking that was the second-fastest in the GBL on the night.

Fabrice Michaud had a strong evening, taking first-place vs. Somerville in the shot-put with a throw of 40’-5.5”, a toss that earned him a second-place vs. Malden.

Luvens Hector scored points in multiple events vs. both opponents. Luvens took third-place vs. Malden in the 55 dash, second vs. both Malden and Somerville in the 300, and third vs. Malden and second vs. Somerville in the 55 hurdles.

Additional point-scorers for the Tide in the tri-meet were: Gaetano Foster with a third-place vs. both Somerville and Malden in the shot; David Huezo-Erazo with a third in the two-mile vs. both Somerville and Malden; Dante Gell with a third vs. Malden in the 600; Carlos Pagan-Landeo with a second vs. Malden and a third vs. Somerville in the 1000; and Jeremy Whitlow with a third in the mile vs. Malden.

Cimea and his crew will complete their dual-meet season this Monday evening (January 27) with a tri-meet at the Reggie vs. GBL foes Chelsea and Lynn Classical.

Foster highlights EHS girls track

Although the Everett High girls indoor track and field team came up short in its tri-meet with Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals Somerville and Malden last Thursday at the Reggie Lewis Athletic Center, there were some superb performances turned in by the Lady Crimson tide.

Graziella Foster scored five points for the Lady Tide vs. Malden with her first-place effort in the shot-put with a toss of 25’-7.5”, a throw that also earned Graziela a second place vs. Somerville.

Teammate Milena Antonio took first place vs. Malden in the 600 dash with a clocking of 2:13.32.

Adding three points vs. Malden with second-place finishes were: Devon Gomez-Walrond in both the 55 dash and the 55 hurdles; Karla Tobias Robles in the 1000; and Fahema Coudho in the shot. Scoring a point for her third-place performance vs. Malden was Zyelle Cannon-Mathis in the 300 dash.

In the portion of the meet with Somerville, point-scorers for Everett were: Devon Gomez-Walrond with third-place finishes in both the 55 dash and the 55 hurdles; Karla Tobias Robles with a third in the 1000; Shashi Pokhrel with a third in the mile; and Fahema Coudho with a third vs. Somerville in the shot.

Coach Jehu Cimea’s Lady Crimson Tide will wrap up their dual-meet season this Monday evening (January 27) with a tri-meet vs. GBL foes Chelsea and Lynn Classical at the Reggie.

EHS girls hoop to host Medford

The Everett High girls basketball team will entertain Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Medford tomorrow (Thursday) evening at the EHS gym. The opening tip is set for 6:00.

Coach Riley Dunn and her crew have been road warriors over the past week. In a 63-38 loss at GBL rival Lynn English, senior captain Emilia Maria Babcock led the EHS scoring chart with 18 points.

“It was a tough game against a really tenacious Lynn English team,” noted Dunn.

Although the Lady Crimson Tide came up short by a score of 52-34 at non-league opponent Lowell, Dunn was pleased with her team’s effort.

“The score does not show how hard my girls worked,” said Dunn. “They fought until the last second and kept energy high throughout the game. I was very proud of their resilience and support for their teammates in a challenging game.”

Maria-Babcock led the way in the scoring department with 14 points and made three steals. Also making big contributions for the Lady Tide were junior Nicole Damaceno, who fought hard underneath pulling down 10 rebounds, and freshman Julianna Rivera, who went 4-for-4 at the free throw line.

The Everett girls next engaged in a fierce battle with GBL foe Somerville last Tuesday before falling by a score of 53-46.

“This was one heck of a battle,” said Dunn. “We battled from being behind the entire game and fought to the last minute. We also battled back through injuries and foul trouble, but unfortunately fell short.”

Rivera led all scorers with 19 points and fell just short of a double-double with eight rebounds. Nicole Damaceno had a monster night on the boards, pulling down 18 rebounds. Maria-Babcock hit for 15 points and just missed a double-double with eight rebounds.

This past Thursday, the Lady Crimson Tide completed their four-game road tour with a 44-28 loss at Malden.

Dunn and her crew hosted GBL foe Lynn English last night (Tuesday). After tomorrow evening’s match with Medford, the Lady Tide will make the short trek across the Parkway to Chelsea next Tuesday for a 5:30 opening tip.