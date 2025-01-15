Council Votes to Allow Limited Animal Testing

Councillors Smith, Rogers clash on issue

By Cary Shuman

The Everett City Council voted by a 6-4 margin to allow limited animal testing at life science centers or laboratory buildings that could be located in Everett in the future.

Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers delivers remarks during the

debate over live animal testing in Everett.

Before the vote, City Clerk Sergio Cornelio clarified that Councilor-at-Large Stephanie Smith’s motion related to the animal testing of “rats, mice, and fish.”

Smith then offered further clarification of her request to amend the live animal testing ordinance which previously had been a total ban on testing.

“It already said ‘small vertebrae’ but now we’ve called out that there’s no [testing] of cats, dogs, horses, goats, or large vertebrae.”

Smith was joined by Councillors Anthony DiPierro, John Hanlon, Wayne Matewsky, Peter Pietrantonio, and Robert Van Campen in voting for the ordinance.

Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers, a prominent animal rights advocate, Council President Stephanie Martins, Councilor-at-Large Guerline Alcy-Jabouin, and Ward 4 Councilor Holly Garcia, voted against the measure.

In a clash of rising titans in Everett city government, Smith and Rogers were clearly on opposing sides of the issue. Smith put together a colorful, informative flier showing that jobs associated with the life science industry are higher paying than jobs in finance, education, and the leisure and hospitality industry. Smith’s flier also showed photos of current life science facilities in Cambridge, Somerville, Watertown, and Boston.

Rogers distributed a printout of six stories from Boston-area journalists claiming that there has been an oversaturation of laboratory space built in the last year.

Smith came out firing, offering prepared remarks and later sending a statement to the Independent.

“This is not a personal opinion, this is what’s best for the city of Everett,” said Smith. “These are the jobs that we want to have in the City of Everett. Everyone is going to all of our surrounding cities, and they’re getting these facilities and the money and the taxes and the high-paying high-skilled jobs.”

“I support Everett being a leader in life sciences and scientific advancement, including breakthroughs in medical research,” continued Smith. “This is an opportunity for job creation and workforce development. Life sciences bring in entry level lab technicians to advanced roles for scientists and engineers. Not to mention the supporting functions like legal, compliance and finance. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for economic growth, sustainability and innovation. Wouldn’t it be amazing if Everett got global prestige for breakthrough research that occurred here – similar to what just happened next door in Cambridge less than two years ago where a vaccine was created and that vaccine was pivotal in stopping a global pandemic? That could be us. But not without amending the current ordinance.”

Rogers also spoke passionately about the issue.

“I urge you to uphold the animal testing ban as it was written—a policy that embodies the will of our residents and reflects Everett’s commitment to a brighter, more ethical future. This ban isn’t just about stopping harmful practices; it’s about defining what Everett stands for—a city that prioritizes innovation, progress, and integrity,” said Rogers.

“Today, we are being asked to overturn this decision—not for the benefit of our community, but to serve the corporate agenda of one entity: The Davis Companies. Let’s be clear: there is no commitment from a specific pharmaceutical company, there are no guarantees of job creation for Everett residents, and there are no assurances of tangible community benefits like senior or veteran housing, school funding, or public safety infrastructure.”

“What’s being proposed is not progress; it’s a corporate agenda that disregards the voices of our constituents,” contended Rogers. “Tonight, we have an opportunity to sustain the trust of the people and ensure Everett’s potential isn’t handed over to corporations with no commitments to our community. Let’s protect the progress we’ve made and lead Everett toward a future that truly innovates on behalf of its people.”

Council President Stephanie Martins said she supported a total ban on live animal testing in Everett.“That’s the language that our residents supported, that the majority of the Council supported, and the mayor signed off on,” said Martins. “The amendment is asking for limited testing, but to me it’s a matter of principle. Do we believe in testing, or do we not believe in testing? Limited testing is still testing.”

Following the vote by the Council in favor of her amendment, Smith expressed gratitude to the councillors who supported her in the matter. “I just want to thank my colleagues for doing what’s best for the City of Everett to move us in the right direction for better jobs, more companies coming into the city,” said Smith. “I think it’s the right thing to do. I agree with my colleagues that if we are phasing out animal testing, then it’s good to have a life sciences building in Everett so that we can get ahead of it, so the jobs are not going to all of our surrounding communities.”