DeMaria thanks contributors to the City’s Holiday Assistance Program and Toy Drive

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria would like to recognize and thank donors for taking part in the City of Everett’s annual Toy Drive and Holiday Assistance Program.

Members of Teamsters Local 25 alongside the toys they donated to the City of Everett’s annual Toy Drive.

For the past 17 years, the City has accepted donations of unwrapped toys from individuals and organizations to distribute to Everett families in need of assistance to help them have a joyous holiday season. This year, the City of Everett was able to serve over 200 families and over 460 children thanks to these generous donations. The donors who helped make the Holiday Assistance Program and Toy Drive a huge success by donating toys this year are as follows:

• Christian Lighthouse Church;

• City of Everett staff;

• DiDomenico Foundation;

• Everett residents;

• International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW Local 103);

• Schiavo Club;

• Teamsters Local 25.

Mayor DeMaria would also like to recognize all the team members who worked tirelessly to ensure every Everett family in need of assistance was served. Dedicated City staff orchestrated the intake to ensure that only eligible Everett residents benefited from the Holiday Assistance Program. The Mayor’s Office oversaw the team of staff and the entire process, including taking applications, helping organize the toys, bagging the toys for families, making phone calls, and distributing the toys to the families who qualified. “The Holiday Assistance Program would not have been possible without the efforts of our incredible City staff who worked hard behind the scenes all season long, along with the generous donations that were provided by so many thoughtful individuals and organizations,” said Mayor DeMaria.

“We are truly grateful for the crucial role everyone has played in helping our residents who need a little help to enjoy this special time of year. It always warms my heart to see our community come together in such a big way every year in support of this program. Thank you all.”