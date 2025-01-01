Council honors Council President Van Campen at last meeting of the year

By Cary Shuman

The Everett City Council honored outgoing Council President Robert Van Campen at the final meeting of the year Dec. 23 in the Council Chambers. Councilor-at-Large John Hanlon and Ward 1 Council Wayne Matewsky presented a plaque on behalf of the Council to Van Campen thanking him for his service as president.

Ward 1 Councilor Wayne Matewsky and Councilor-at-Large John Hanlon present a plaque of appreciation to outgoing City Council President Robert Van Campen at the final meeting of the year Dec.23 in the Council Chambers.

“This is a presentation that we’re making to our president, Mr. Van Campen, for doing an outstanding job,” said Hanlon.

“We appreciate what you did. You kept the decorum that was supposed to happen at all times, and we appreciate that also.” Matewsky also expressed appreciation to Van Campen. “I’ve served up here for 40 years and I was president three times (1999, 2005 2021), so I’ve actually had 40 different presidents,” said Matewsky. “I really mean this when I say it, we were very fortunate as members to have such a good president, a fair president, knowledgeable – he knows the rules, and that’s very important. I can’t say enough about his performance. We chose the right leader for this Council. I’m very grateful as a colleague to serve with this gentleman.”

The Everett City Council honored Council President Robert Van Campen for his outstanding leadership of the 11-member Council throughout the past year.. From left, are Ward 1 Councilor Wayne Matewsky, Legislative Aide Nicholas Saia, Ward 3 Councilor Anthony DiPierro, Councilor-at-Large John Hanlon, Councilor-at-Large Michael Marchese, Council President Robert Van Campen, Councilor-at-Large Stephanie Smith, Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers, Ward 4 Councilor Holly Garcia, Councilor-at-Large Guerline Alcy-Jabouin, Ward 6 Councilor Peter Pietrantonio, City Clerk Sergio Jaramillo, and Legislative Aide Michael Mangan.

Van Campen thanked the Council for its kind words during his farewell presidential address. “To my fellow members here, thank you for putting your trust in me for the past year,” said Van Campen. “I want to remind you again that I was one of the several freshmen elected in 2023, and being president of the City Council was not what I sought out to do when I ran. I sought out to actually bring what I thought we could all bring to the city, which is a more transparent and a more accessible, and honest, civil discussion of the issues we face without taking it personal. I hope if nothing else, as my year as president ends, you can take pride in the fact that working with me, I think we showed the City of Everett what a professional, civil, deliberate body can look like.” Concluding his remarks, Van Campen noted the efforts in the legislative process of Clerk of Committees John Burley, City Clerk Sergio Cornelio, Assistant City Clerk Peter Napolitano, Legislative Aides Mike Mangan and Nick Saia – “everyone involved in our operation.”

Van Campen also thanked the Mayor Carlo DeMaria Administration “for working with me on some of the big issues that we face today and going forward.” Van Campen said he is looking forward to returning to his seat in the Chambers and working with “my fellow colleagues as we continue to do our best in a civilized, dignified, professional way to move our city forward.” The Council will pick its new president at the Monday, Jan. 6 organizational meeting.