Everett Citizens Foundation Awards $200,000 in Grants to Local Groups

The Everett Citizens Foundation presented a total of $200,000 in grants to local organiza­tions during a ceremony Monday night in the City Council Chambers.

In her welcoming re­marks, Foundation Chair­person Holly Garcia said, “I’d like to acknowledge those who are responsi­ble for creating the Ever­ett Citizens Foundation – Mayor Carlo DeMaria, State Sen. Sal DiDome­nico, State Rep. Joe Mc­Gonagle, and of course, Encore Boston Harbor for their generosity with this grant.”

Garcia, who is the Ward 4 councilor, thanked the Everett Citizens Foun­dation directors, Tom Fiorentino, Viola Torra, Raquel Duverge, John Norris, and Aicha Bend­agha.

“I also want to thank Matt Lattanzi for every­thing he does to support us,” said Garcia, offering congratulations to the or­ganization and “looking forward to seeing what great things your orga­nizations continue to do throught the year.”

Healey signs breast cancer screening bill

Governor Maura Healey signed An Act Relative to Medically Necessary Breast Screen­ings and Exams for Equity and Early Detection. This comprehensive legislation will ensure that patients have access to follow-up breast cancer screenings and exams, while also preventing any increase in patient cost-sharing by 2026.

“We know that early detection of breast cancer saves lives. This legisla­tion will help ensure that cost is not a barrier for women to get the screen­ings and care they need,” said Governor Healey. “I’m grateful to the Leg­islature for their leader­ship on this bill, and to the patients, providers and advocates who made their voices heard in support of more affordable and ac­cessible care for Massa­chusetts residents.”

“Preventative care is essential. It helps save countless of lives and now, because of this legislation, patients across Massachu­setts will have access to the necessary care they need at a lower cost,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “We know that this legislation will im­prove cancer outcomes for so many people across the state.”

This legislation would, starting in 2026, require insurers to cover diag­nostic exams for breast cancer, digital breast to­mosynthesis screening, and medically necessary and appropriate screen­ing with breast MRIs and ultrasounds. This legisla­tion would also prevent any increase in patient cost-sharing, thus re­moving cost barriers for patients who need more rigorous screenings due to dense breast tissue or abnormalities seen in their initial preventive screen­ing mammograms.

“Today we tear down a barrier to accessing breast cancer screenings and empower our residents to stay ahead of a cancer that takes far too many lives,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ash­land). “I am grateful to Governor Healey for her signature, Senator Lovely and Senator Rush for their leadership, our partners in the House, and every ad­vocate who has used the power of their voice to get this issue across the finish line.”

“Ensuring that all res­idents in Massachusetts have access to early detec­tion treatments for breast cancer, regardless of in­come, is a critical facet of catching cancer early and saving lives. That’s why I’m incredibly proud of this legislation, as it will help to prevent vulnera­ble residents from being denied the care that they need,” said House Speak­er Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). “I want to thank Governor Healey for signing this bill into law, along with my col­leagues in the Legislature for working hard to move this critical bill through the legislative process.”

“We know that in the fight against cancer, early detection is absolutely vi­tal for the long-term suc­cess of the patients. We also know that for one out of every ten women, ini­tial mammogram screen­ings are not sufficient to detect possible indicators of breast cancer. This leg­islation signed into law by Governor Healey today ensures that all women in the Commonwealth have access to the digital breast tomosynthesis and MRI screening they need to catch cancer early, without facing financial barriers. I’m grateful to the Gov­ernor, Senator Lovely and Chairman Murphy, and Division Leader Balser for championing this issue with me, and to my legis­lative colleagues, particu­larly President Spilka and Speaker Mariano for their support. Finally, I thank the dozens of advocates and patients who shared their stories and pushed tirelessly to support wom­en in the fight against breast cancer,” said Sen­ator Mike Rush (D-West Roxbury).

“This bill will save lives,” said Representative James Murphy (D-Wey­mouth). “Breast cancer is a major cause of can­cer related deaths among women and everything must be done to change this. This groundbreaking legislation will provide life saving health care for women throughout our Commonwealth.”

“Today is the culmi­nation of work I have done for nearly a decade to ensure that all women have access to necessary, and possibly lifesaving, breast cancer screenings,” said Senator Joan Love­ly (D-Salem). “Early de­tection of breast cancer saves lives. This legisla­tion makes those diagnos­tic exams used for early detection accessible and affordable, giving women the vital resources need­ed to catch breast can­cer in its earliest stages. Thank you to Governor Healey for signing this bill into law and bolster­ing the Commonwealth’s commitment to providing higher quality, more equi­table, and more accessible healthcare for women.”

“This legislation will ensure that women have access to essential breast cancer screenings and di­agnostic evaluations by eliminating significant financial barriers. Once again, Massachusetts has stepped up to ensure that women’s health care needs are met,” said Rep­resentative