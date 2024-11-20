EHS Roundup

Maria-Babcock Receives Prestigious Bay State Scholarship

Everett High School senior Emilia Maria-Bab­cock has been selected by the Bay State Games as one of six statewide scholarship recipients for the 2024 Future Leaders Scholarship Program. The student-athletes were se­lected from a large appli­cant pool after a process that included committee reviews of all applications and virtual interviews with selected applicants.

These future leaders were selected based on their achievements and in­volvement in academics, community service, athlet­ics, and leadership roles. The Bay State Games Fu­ture Leaders Scholarship program was established in 1989 and has since dis­tributed nearly $400,000 in financial aid. Each of these high school seniors will receive a $1,000 scholarship for their first year of college.

Emilia is a senior at Everett High where she is ranked #6 in her class of 630 students with a 4.76 GPA. She is captain of the varsity basketball and soccer teams and plays softball. Emilia played in the Bay State Games Girls Basketball Showcase for the Metro team twice, winning a silver medal in 2023 and a gold in 2024. Emilia is the president of her class, participates in NHS and Spanish NHS, is a student ambassador, and is a member of Key Club.

Emilia also has been presented with a National Women in Sports Leader­ship Award. When she’s not on the field or court, you can find Emilia play­ing the violin in the high school orchestra. Emilia is a youth basketball and softball coach and works as a sailing instructor. She hopes to become a physi­cal therapist.

“Since its inception in 1989, the Future Leaders Scholarship Program has recognized outstanding high school students that excel in the classroom, in the community, and on the field of play,” said Kev­in Cummings, Executive Director of the Bay State Games. “We are proud that this program has pro­vided nearly $400,000 in aid to support the continu­ing education of these well deserving student-athletes that represent all regions of Massachusetts and many different sports.”

The five other award winners are Akosua Adu-Gyamfi of the Winchendon School, Pri­ya Bedard of Medway High, Shannon Gustin of Rockland High, Keira Manning of the Advanced Math & Science Acade­my, and Amelia Spencer of Winthrop High.