Sports Notebook

Everett football hosts Lincoln-Sudbury in season finale Friday night

The Everett High football team will play Lincoln-Sudbury in the season finale Friday at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Following a strong 14-3 win over Saint John’s of Shrewsbury, the Crimson Tide (4-5) will be looking to finish with a .500 record.

Five EHS players named GBL All-Stars

Everett head football coach Justin Flores has announced that five Crimson Tide players have been selected to the 2024 Greater Boston League All-Star team.

The honorees are: senior wide receiver and defensive back Yariel Ortiz, senior quarterback Carlos Rodriguez, junior wide receiver and defensive back Joao Barreiros, senior running back Manny Santiago, and senior two-way lineman Marvin Desruisseaux.

Crimson Tide Pop Warner will play for New England title

The Everett Crimson Tide Pop Warner 11-under team will play the New Haven Steelers in the New England championship game Sunday at 1 p.m. at Foley Field in Worcester.

Coach Mel Fiore’s contingent will be looking to earn a berth in the National Pop Warner Championships with a victory.

Former Everett High QB David Spiriti leads Revere team into Super Bowl

Former Everett High quarterback David Spiriti (Class of 1992) is now coaching the Revere Junior Patriots fifth-and-sixth-grade football in the Northeast Commonwealth Football League. Spiriti’s squad (7-1) will be playing Melrose (8-0) in the NECYFL Super Bowl Sunday in Watertown. One of Spiriti’s top players is his son, defensive end Rocco Spiriti. His older son, Marco Spiriti, plays for the Revere seventh-and-eighth-grade team. After an outstanding career at Everett High School where he was a teammate of current Mayor Carlo DeMaria Jr., Spiriti played college football at Northeastern and UMass Dartmouth.