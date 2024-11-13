City of Everett Awarded 2024 MassINC Gateway Cities Innovation Award

Special to the Independent

The Massachusetts Institute for a New Commonwealth – “MassINC” – has awarded the City of Everett one of its 2024 Gateway Cities Innovation awards in recognition of the city’s forward-thinking, proactive approach to the development of transit-oriented housing. The City of Everett is one of just six statewide awardees being recognized as part of MassINC’s twelfth annual Gateway Cities Innovation Summit taking place on November 14 on the campus of Holy Cross in Worcester.

The City of Everett and Mayor DeMaria will also host MassINC and its Chief Executive Officer, Joe Kriesberg, for a presentation ceremony at Everett City Hall on November 12 at 04:00 PM.

Citing Everett’s innovative approach to siting and developing transit-oriented housing, MassINC commended the City’s 2021 Transportation Demand Management Ordinance and the outsized role it has played in facilitating a housing boom in Everett by requiring private developers to balance housing production with transportation impacts, including parking. The points-based system has led to the development of properties that have contributed to priority transportation initiatives, including cycling facilities, improved transit access, and financial contributions to public transportation infrastructure, ensuring that new and current residents are afforded diverse transit options.

“I am proud to learn that the City of Everett has been awarded a Gateway Cities Innovation award from MassINC,” said Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “Across departments, my administration has worked with ingenuity to ensure our city of three-square miles took a creative approach to developing housing solutions that cater to the transportation needs of our residents. As a result, Everett is booming and is a model for communities in the Greater Boston area to emulate.”

MassINC also noted that the City’s streamlined approach to the housing permitting process has helped to bypass red tape and has led to well over a dozen housing development projects in Everett, including the City’s first affordable family development in nearly half a century. The City’s 2016 inclusionary zoning ordinance has compelled developers to commit 15% of the total units in developments of 10 or more residences to be designated as deed-restricted affordable.

“Our team has worked closely with developers to make certain that their plans are tailor made to the needs of a diverse community like Everett,” said Everett Director of Planning & Development Matt Lattanzi. “We will continue to find solutions that will allow Everett to remain a trailblazing community on housing, transportation, business development, parks and open space, and all of the elements that make our city a desirable place to live, work, and raise a family.”

The City of Everett has previously been named one of the top spots to live North of Boston and has been declared a “winning bet” by The Boston Globe. With exemplary schools, sound infrastructure, increased housing, expanding transit links, well-maintained parks, world-class entertainment and hospitality venues, low taxes, and a low crime rate, the City of Everett is well positioned to remain a hub of innovation and opportunity in the region.