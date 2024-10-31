With Autumn in the Air, State Fire Marshal Offers Home Heating Reminder

With crisp autumn tem­peratures settling in across Massachusetts, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine is reminding residents that home heating equipment is the leading source of carbon monoxide and the second-leading cause of residential fires.

“Having your heating system serviced each year will help reduce the risk of a fire or carbon monoxide incident that puts you and your loved ones in dan­ger,” State Fire Marshal Davine said. “It will also save you money by help­ing you heat your home more efficiently.”

Massachusetts fire de­partments reported nearly 6,000 fires related to home heating equipment in the past five years. These fires claimed eight lives, caused 139 injuries to residents and firefighters, and con­tributed to more than $42 million in property losses. Fires that began with sol­id fuel heating equipment such as fireplaces, wood stoves, and their chimneys represent about half the total, while gas, oil, and electric appliances made up the other half.

Carbon monoxide is a hazard all year long, but especially in the winter as heating equipment returns to regular use. Firefight­ers encountered carbon monoxide hazards at more than 24,000 calls over the past five years, most of which took place in the colder months.

State Fire Marshal Da­vine offered these tips to protect yourself and your loved ones:

Smoke Alarms and Carbon Monoxide Alarms

Every household should have working smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms installed on ev­ery level of the home. Test them every month to be sure they’re working properly and replace alka­line batteries twice a year when you change your clocks. Smoke alarms should be replaced after 10 years and CO alarms should be replaced after 5, 7, or 10 years depending on the make and model.

Fireplaces, Wood Stoves, and Pellet Stoves

Solid fuel heating ap­pliances such as fireplaces and wood stoves have ac­counted for a rising share of home heating fires in recent years. Most chim­ney fires occur because of a build-up of creosote, a tarry byproduct of burn­ing wood: using only dry, seasoned wood and hav­ing your chimney and flue professionally inspected and cleaned each year can reduce this risk. Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away on all sides, and use a fireplace screen or keep the wood stove door closed to pre­vent sparks and embers from escaping. When the fire is out, shovel ashes into a metal bucket with a lid and place it outside on the ground away from the building – not in the trash.

Natural Gas and Oil Heat

If you have a furnace, water heater, or oil burn­er with a pilot light, keep a three-foot “circle of safety” around it, clear of anything that could catch fire. Don’t store gasoline, painting supplies, or other flammable solvents in the home: their vapors can be ignited by a pilot light. These heating systems should also be checked and serviced annually by a licensed professional. If you smell gas, don’t use any electrical switches or devices: get out, stay out, and call 9-1-1 right away.

Space Heaters

Keep space heaters at least three feet from cur­tains, bedding, and any­thing else that can burn. Plug them directly into a wall socket, not an ex­tension cord or a power strip, and always turn the heater off when you leave the room or go to sleep. When purchasing a space heater, select one that’s been tested and labeled by a nationally recognized testing laboratory such as Underwriters Labo­ratories (UL) or Intertek (ETL). Newer space heat­ers should have an auto­matic shut-off switch that turns the device off if it tips over. Never use por­table propane or kerosene heaters indoors – the fire and CO hazards are sim­ply too high.

Heating Assistance

Residents struggling to pay for heating bills or maintenance may be eligi­ble for assistance through the Massachusetts home energy assistance pro­gram (LIHEAP). No matter what type of heat­ing equipment you use, LIHEAP may be able to help you pay your winter heating bills or maintain your heating system so it runs more safely and effi­ciently. All Massachusetts residents are encouraged to explore eligibility for this free program and ap­ply for assistance.

More Home Heating Safety Tips

The Department of Fire Services offers a wealth of home heating safety information, including the “Keep Warm, Keep Safe” tool kit for local fire de­partments, caregivers, and service providers, at www. mass.gov/keepwarmkeep­safe.