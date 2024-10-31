Senator DiDomenico Visits Local Head Start

Senator Sal DiDomenico recently spent the morning reading Hop on Pop to a class of young children at the Everett Head Start site in celebration of National Book Month. “As a former Head Start child, it is always such a privilege to spend time with the incredible educators and bright children in this critical program,” said DiDomenico. “I want to thank the teachers and ABCD staff for inviting me to join them.”
After reading to the children, Senator DiDomenico spent some time touring the facility and speaking with educators working there. DiDomenico is a longtime supporter and champion of Head Start programming and will continue to advocate for budget priorities that invest in this essential program.