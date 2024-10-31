Senator DiDomenico Visits Local Head Start

Senator Sal DiDomeni­co recently spent the morn­ing reading Hop on Pop to a class of young children at the Everett Head Start site in celebration of Na­tional Book Month. “As a former Head Start child, it is always such a privilege to spend time with the incredible educators and bright children in this crit­ical program,” said DiDo­menico. “I want to thank the teachers and ABCD staff for inviting me to join them.”

After reading to the children, Senator DiDo­menico spent some time touring the facility and speaking with educators working there. DiDomen­ico is a longtime support­er and champion of Head Start programming and will continue to advocate for budget priorities that invest in this essential pro­gram.