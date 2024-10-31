News Briefs

City of Everett Awarded $500,000 from Complete Streets Funding Program

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett has been awarded $500,000 that will go towards recon­structing a 12-foot-wide sidewalk on the west­ern and eastern sides of Broadway between Maple Avenue and Timothy Ave­nue. The project will also include ADA-compliant curb ramps and high-vis­ibility crosswalks. In ad­dition, the project will re­construct a new bus stop at the Lexington Street in­tersection and include new five-foot-wide bike lanes on both sides of Broad­way, the installation of a bus-only lane, and new bike racks.

The award is part of the Fiscal Year 2025 Round 1 grant cycle for the Com­plete Streets Funding Pro­gram. These grant awards are for recipient munic­ipalities to fund local multimodal infrastructure projects that improve trav­el for bicyclists, pedestri­ans, public transit users, and people using other forms of transportation.

A Complete Street en­ables safe, convenient, and comfortable travel for users of all ages and abilities regardless of their mode of transpor­tation. Administered by MassDOT, the Complete Streets Funding Program aims to teach communities about Complete Streets and encourage the integra­tion of Complete Streets into regular local planning practices. Of the 12 proj­ects selected, 9 will bene­fit Environmental Justice communities with Everett being one of them.

“I’d like to thank Mass­DOT for awarding the City of Everett this grant, which will help to mitigate costs as we continue with our capital improvement plans to update the infra­structure here in our city,” said Mayor DeMaria. “City Departments have helped ensure that the City of Everett remains a hub of innovation – our ad­ministration will continue to pursue opportunities to develop forward-thinking projects that benefit the residents, businesses, and visitors of the City of Ev­erett.”

The MassDOT Com­plete Streets Funding Program was launched in 2016 and provides tech­nical assistance and con­struction funding to eligi­ble municipalities to plan and implement Complete Streets. Prior to this round, the Complete Streets Funding Program has awarded 278 construction project grants across the Commonwealth, totaling over $100 million.

For more informa­tion about the Complete Streets Funding Program, visit www.mass.gov/com­plete-streets-funding-pro­gram.

City of Everett to Host Veterans Day Ceremony and Luncheon

Mayor Carlo DeMaria, alongside the City of Ev­erett’s Department of Vet­erans’ Affairs, is pleased to announce the City of Everett will be hosting the annual Veterans Day Ceremony and Luncheon on Monday, November 11, at 10 a.m., at the Con­nolly Center (90 Chelsea Street).

Those who have served in any branch of our country’s military are en­couraged to attend the ceremony and enjoy a complimentary luncheon afterwards.

“As we enter the sea­son of giving and being thankful, we are grate­ful for the opportunity to show our appreciation for the men and women who served our country with this annual ceremony and luncheon,” said May­or DeMaria. “Everyone, whether you served or not, is welcome to join us in honoring and thanking all those who served and sac­rificed so much for us all.”

All are welcome to at­tend this Veterans Day ceremony to honor the men and women who have served our country. For more information, please visit cityofeverett.com/ events/veterans-day-2024.