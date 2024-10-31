News Briefs

City of Everett Awarded $500,000 from Complete Streets Funding Program
Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett has been awarded $500,000 that will go towards reconstructing a 12-foot-wide sidewalk on the western and eastern sides of Broadway between Maple Avenue and Timothy Avenue. The project will also include ADA-compliant curb ramps and high-visibility crosswalks. In addition, the project will reconstruct a new bus stop at the Lexington Street intersection and include new five-foot-wide bike lanes on both sides of Broadway, the installation of a bus-only lane, and new bike racks.
The award is part of the Fiscal Year 2025 Round 1 grant cycle for the Complete Streets Funding Program. These grant awards are for recipient municipalities to fund local multimodal infrastructure projects that improve travel for bicyclists, pedestrians, public transit users, and people using other forms of transportation.
A Complete Street enables safe, convenient, and comfortable travel for users of all ages and abilities regardless of their mode of transportation. Administered by MassDOT, the Complete Streets Funding Program aims to teach communities about Complete Streets and encourage the integration of Complete Streets into regular local planning practices. Of the 12 projects selected, 9 will benefit Environmental Justice communities with Everett being one of them.
“I’d like to thank MassDOT for awarding the City of Everett this grant, which will help to mitigate costs as we continue with our capital improvement plans to update the infrastructure here in our city,” said Mayor DeMaria. “City Departments have helped ensure that the City of Everett remains a hub of innovation – our administration will continue to pursue opportunities to develop forward-thinking projects that benefit the residents, businesses, and visitors of the City of Everett.”
The MassDOT Complete Streets Funding Program was launched in 2016 and provides technical assistance and construction funding to eligible municipalities to plan and implement Complete Streets. Prior to this round, the Complete Streets Funding Program has awarded 278 construction project grants across the Commonwealth, totaling over $100 million.
For more information about the Complete Streets Funding Program, visit www.mass.gov/complete-streets-funding-program.
City of Everett to Host Veterans Day Ceremony and Luncheon
Mayor Carlo DeMaria, alongside the City of Everett’s Department of Veterans’ Affairs, is pleased to announce the City of Everett will be hosting the annual Veterans Day Ceremony and Luncheon on Monday, November 11, at 10 a.m., at the Connolly Center (90 Chelsea Street).
Those who have served in any branch of our country’s military are encouraged to attend the ceremony and enjoy a complimentary luncheon afterwards.
“As we enter the season of giving and being thankful, we are grateful for the opportunity to show our appreciation for the men and women who served our country with this annual ceremony and luncheon,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Everyone, whether you served or not, is welcome to join us in honoring and thanking all those who served and sacrificed so much for us all.”
All are welcome to attend this Veterans Day ceremony to honor the men and women who have served our country. For more information, please visit cityofeverett.com/ events/veterans-day-2024.