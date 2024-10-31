Everett Girl Scouts Host Recruitment Event at Recreation Center

Everett Girl Scouts held a recruitment event for new members Oct. 20 at the Everett Recreation Center.
Service Unit Coordinator Samantha Hurley said the recruitment event was the troop’s first since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve been trying to plan something like this before COVID shut everything down,” said Hurley, who is a member of the Everett School Committee. “We thought it would be fun to invite community organizations as well to build partnerships and have more opportunities for our Scouts.”
Ward 4 Councilor Holly Garcia, event coordinator and community liason, said she was pleased with the turnout and the high level of enthusiasm at the event.
There are currently 30 members of the Everett Girl Scouts, ranging in age from kindergarten through high school.
Hurley said prospective parents of new members can contact the Everett Girl Scouts for sign-up information.