Everett Girl Scouts Host Recruitment Event at Recreation Center

Everett Girl Scouts held a recruitment event for new members Oct. 20 at the Everett Recreation Center.

Service Unit Coordina­tor Samantha Hurley said the recruitment event was the troop’s first since be­fore the COVID-19 pan­demic.

“We’ve been trying to plan something like this before COVID shut every­thing down,” said Hurley, who is a member of the Everett School Commit­tee. “We thought it would be fun to invite commu­nity organizations as well to build partnerships and have more opportunities for our Scouts.”

Ward 4 Councilor Hol­ly Garcia, event coordina­tor and community liason, said she was pleased with the turnout and the high level of enthusiasm at the event.

There are currently 30 members of the Everett Girl Scouts, ranging in age from kindergarten through high school.

Hurley said prospec­tive parents of new mem­bers can contact the Ever­ett Girl Scouts for sign-up information.