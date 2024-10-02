National PACE Month observed

Special to the Independent

This September, organizations across the country came together to raise awareness of an important senior care program we are fortunate to have in our Greater Boston community – PACE – or Program for All Inclusive Care for the Elderly. PACE offers a unique care model designed to help older adults maintain healthy, independent, and active lives in their homes and communities. The program serves over 77,000 participants nationwide and is growing every day. Begun in the 1970s in San Francisco’s Chinatown neighborhood, PACE is a model of care that has steadily grown since then, providing holistic and individualized care solutions that allow older adults to live at home with a higher quality of life and at a reduced cost compared with other healthcare settings such as nursing homes.

Care is provided by interdisciplinary teams comprised of primary care providers, registered nurses, home care coordinators, personal care attendants, dietitians, social workers, transportation drivers, PACE center managers, as well as physical, occupational and recreational therapists. In 1990, the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, now NeighborHealth, launched its PACE program, becoming a pioneer in Massachusetts by providing this unique medical services plan for seniors in East Boston and surrounding communities. Working hand in hand with families, these services provide an alternative to nursing home care. Since then, the Neighborhood PACE program has expanded its services to improve the quality of life for adults over 55, operating five sites in East Boston, Winthrop, Everett, and Revere with both clinical care and social and wellbeing activities.

“The PACE program offers a wide variety of services, including primary and specialized medical care, prescribed medications, social services, rehabilitation, and more,” explained Revere resident Lidia Hernández, member experience manager for the Neighborhood PACE program. Today, the program serves more than 850 seniors in East Boston, Revere, Winthrop and Everett, as well as Chelsea, Malden, Medford, Melrose, Stoneham, and the North End.

“We also provide transportation for medical appointments, manage medications, and even deliver food to the homes of those who cannot prepare it themselves,” Hernández noted, emphasizing the importance of these services for seniors and their families. Family members and caregivers also benefit from PACE. Lidia, shared a story illustrating the program’s impact: “We recently assisted an older woman whose family was struggling to take care of her at home. Now, she is able to spend her day in our beautiful day centers, meeting friends, eating lunch and enjoying activities all with her care team close at hand.” In this and so many examples, Neighborhood PACE provides seniors with a safe and enriching space, in addition to giving peace of mind and support to relatives and loved ones.

This month, we are proud to celebrate and appreciate all those who contribute to PACE. If you are interested in learning more about how PACE can simplify your life, please contact 617-568-6377 or visit neighborhealth.com/pace.