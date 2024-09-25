News Kiwanis Club Recognizes Local Military Hero by Independent Staff • September 25, 2024 • 0 Comments The Everett Kiwanis recently presented a certificate of appreciation to local military hero, Charles “Chuck” Fagone, for his service to Country and Community . Mr. Fagone served as an E-5 Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps and is a recipient of the Purple Heart. Pictured with Sergeant Fagone (second from right) are Kiwanis President Fred Capone, past Lt. Governor John Mattuchio, and incoming President Pat Roberto.