Everett honors Korean War Veteran and POW Joseph DiCato at square dedication

Special to the Independent

The City of Everett recently joined together with family members of Joseph DiCato, Sr. on Saturday, Sept. 21 for a square dedication to honor the United States Army veteran. Emceed by Director of Veterans’ Affairs Antoine Coleman, the ceremony took place adjacent to the new sign located at the corner of Chelsea Street and Partridge Terrace. In addition to Coleman, Mayor Carlo DeMaria spoke about DiCato’s legacy and the importance of honoring the veteran in the City of Everett.

DiCato, who joined the Army at 17 and needed his parents to give their permission due to being below the age requirement at the time, served with honor during the Korean War. While serving, he was held as a prisoner of war (POW) by enemy forces. Rather than wilt under the grueling stress of being held as a POW, DiCato remained resolute. He remained true to himself and to his brothers-in-arms, despite the sub-standard living conditions he was forced to deal with. After he left Korea, DiCato returned to Everett to live and work and chase his version of the American Dream.

He began working in construction and eventually opened his own business, Joe’s Fish & Tackle. He also married his sweetheart, Rita, and raised a family despite everything he had experienced. “Although the Korean War is often referred to as the forgotten war, Everett will never forget the sacrifice that Joseph DiCato made for our country,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “He will always be remembered for his courage and tenacity as a great soldier and kindness and generosity of an even better family man.”