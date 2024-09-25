EHS Sports

Two ties for EHS boys soccer

The Everett High boys soccer team remained undefeated after earning a pair of ties with Greater Boston League (GBL) foes Revere and Lynn English this past week.

Last Tuesday the Tide hosted a strong Revere team, which is a favorite to dominate the GBL this year, and dueled the squad from the Beach City to a 2-2 tie. Crimson Tide captain Gabriel Garcia netted a penalty kick late in the first half and senior Henrique Pinto notched his first goal of the season off a corner to account for the Everett goals.

“We played very well and dominated possession in the second half, but gave up a last-minute goal on a set piece,” said EHS head coach Rodney Landaverde. “Senior Luvens Hector had a great game, dominating all over the pitch. Centerbacks Bryan Ribeiro and Efrain Ramos also maintained a very well-structured back line that held Revere’s attacking players to very few chances on goal.”

Last Thursday the Tide welcomed Lynn English to 7-Acre Park and emerged with a 1-1 standoff.

“It was a very slow game overall and we did not generate many chances to score,” said Landaverde. “We struggled to possess the ball and on a couple chances, we were left very vulnerable when losing the ball in the midfield.”

Evereett scored its lone goal off a set piece from Luvens Hector to Gabriel Garcia, who put the ball into the back of the English net with a header from inside the box. However, five minutes later Lynn English was able to sneak in a goal which resulted in the deadlock.

“We could have left this week with two wins, but unfortunately, small mental mistakes have cost us the three points in our tied games,” said Landaverde. “The boys are optimistic as we are still undefeated. We have some strong opponents this upcoming week as we play away.

“As a staff, we feel the team is starting to get in a smooth groove of playing with each other day-in and day-out and that we will continue to see progress with our training principles and be able to put some more goals in the back of the net,” Landaverde added.

The Crimson Tide, who stand at 2-0-3 at the quarter marker of the season, were scheduled to play at GBL rivals Lynn Classical this past Monday and at Somerville tomorrow (Thursday). They will entertain GBL opponent Medford next Tuesday.

EHS field hockey tops Northeast, 7-0

The Everett High field hockey team put on an impressive display of offense to cruise to a 7-0 victory over Northeast Regional last Monday. Lindsey Silva, Cephas Orleus, and Jonathan Sciolotti each contributed two goals to the victory, while Stephano Orleus added one goal with his first goal of the season.

“This performance really showcased our team’s offensive skill set and showed the whole team’s strong teamwork,” said EHS head coach Nicola Jones, whose squad sports a 3-1 record. The Crimson Tide, who have been off for the past week, have four games in eight days. They will travel to Waltham today (Wednesday). They are scheduled to play at Revere on Friday and will entertain Arlington next Tuesday before traveling to Revere again next Wednesday.

EHS girls soccer splits two contests

The Everett High girls soccer team split its two games this past week with Greater Boston League rivals Revere and Lynn English.

Last Tuesday the Lady Crimson Tide made the short trek eastward on the Parkway to Revere and came up on the short end of a 3-2 decision.

Everett got on the board first with a goal by Marianna Rodrigues, her first of the season. Marianna, who was stepping in for an injured teammate, was assisted by Yelsa Garcia.

Yelsa also earned an assist on the second Crimson Tide goal by Gisele Erazo, who scored her first goal of the year. Garcia took the ball down the line, blew past a few defenders, and crossed the ball to a streaking Erazo, who crashed the Revere goal and put the ball in the back of the Lady Patriot net.

“Yelsa did not score any goals, but she was our playmaker,” noted EHS head coach Domenick Persuitte. “This was a very hard-fought game with both teams going toe-to-toe with each other. A notable player of the game for us was Alondra Flores, who held down the defensive middle of the field. Alondra’s vision and ability to read the field make her unstoppable.

“Our goalkeeper Emilia Maria-Babcock once again played lights out in between the pipes, stopping the Revere attack again and again,” Persuitte added. “Her tireless effort and unmatched ability in the goal is keeping our team in every contest. Captain Casey Martinez is holding strong at the center back position, keeping the defensive line in check. Overall, it was a great team performance.”

Two days later, the Lady Crimson Tide shook off the setback and defeated visiting Lynn English for a big win, 6-1. Yelsa Garica netted three goals to score the hat trick for the third time this season.

“Yelsa’s goals came from passes from the midfield,” noted Persuitte. “Using her knowledge of the game, Yelsa dribbled past the Lynn English defense twice, and got a deflection off one defender giving her the three goals.”

Alondra Flores scored two goals for the Tide and Emilia Maria-Babcock, who got a chance to play in the field after having a solid first half in the net, netted a goal as well.

“Alondra’s two scores came off set plays, the first coming when she popped the ball over the keeper’s head and the second one coming off a corner kick assisted by Sofia Arana-Quintanilla, who got to play in the midfield, moving up from her typical defensive spot,” said Persuitte. “Casey Martinez had a solid game and her communication throughout the game is what every coach demands from their players.

“We had a rocky start in the first half and it took about 32 minutes to get everything into gear, but when we started the second half we were firing on all cylinders,” added Persuitte.

The Lady Crimson Tide, who currently stand at 3-2 in the GBL and 3-4 overall, were scheduled to meet Lynn Classical yesterday (Wednesday) and will entertain Somerville tomorrow (Thursday). They will travel to Medford next Tuesday.

Teachers honored before EHS girls volleyball game

The Everett High girls volleyball team honored more than 40 teachers last Wednesday for Teacher Appreciation Night prior to their match with Somerville. Each player invited one teacher from the high school who has had an impact on them, and those teachers received volleyball pins and personalized team photos. On their way into the game, teachers read messages from the players and could write their own message back to them. In between the JV and varsity matches, a group photo was taken on the court. “The basketball teams honored teachers last year and we wanted to do something similar,” said EHS head coach Michael Fineran. “It was a special, memorable evening, and a career highlight for me.” As for the match with the visiting Lady Highlanders, the Lady Crimson Tide played well, but came up short by a score of 3-1. “The team played well and fought hard throughout the match, but we ultimately fell in yet another 3-1 loss, our fifth of the season,” said Fineran. “What that tells me is that we can compete with anyone, but we have to minimize our mistakes and be more aggressive on offense. We definitely had our chances.” In the first set, Murielle Campo served five points in a row to give Everett a 24-23 lead, and Ashley Seward had three kills and a block, but the Tide dropped the opener, 27-25. In the second set, Amanda Verteiro aced two in a row to put Everett up 18-16, and captain Victoria Rodrigues had a kill and two aces of her own. But a string of serve-receive errors put the Tide in a 2-0 hole. In the third set, with Everett trailing 22-19, Juliette Romboli turned in a monster effort behind the service line, acing four of six serves, including the clincher, to propel Everett to a 25-22 victory. In the fourth set, Romboli added two kills, Clarice Alexis had three kills and a block, and Nicole Damaceno had two aces in eight serves to help Everett move into a tie at 22-22. “However, we could not force a fifth set,” said Fineran. “It was our second disappointing result of the week.” Two days earlier, Everett traveled to Lynn English and dominated the first set, winning 25-13 behind four aces and a kill from Rodrigues, and four service points from Alexis. Tanessa Duvilaire had a block and a kill, Seward had two aces and a kill, and Romboli had two kills. However, Everett managed only six kills in the next two sets, losing 25-11 and 25-18. The Lady Tide scored eight kills in the fourth set, but their serving was not as strong as it needed to be, and eventually dropped the set and the match, 25-18. Fineran and his crew, whose scheduled contest last Friday with Lawrence was canceled, were set to face Saugus this past Monday and Medford yesterday (Tuesday). They will host Revere today (Wednesday) and Chelsea next Wednesday.