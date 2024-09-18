Cabral Appointed as Salem State Trustee

Special to the Independent

Elizabeth Cabral, of Everett, has been appointed to serve on Salem State University’s Board of Trustees. She was appointed by Governor Maura Healey to join Salem State’s Board of Trustees beginning July 1. Cabral is a 2017 Salem State University graduate and first-generation college student. This makes her second appointment to the board, her first one serving as the student trustee when she was appointed by the student government association. She returns to the university with no shortage of accomplishments from her time on campus and after. In her time on campus as a political science and criminal justice major, Cabral not only made the dean’s list, but was also named in 2017 as one of the “Massachusetts 29 Who Shine,” and departed campus with a remarkable 3.9 GPA.

Elizabeth Cabral.

“Salem State helped me to find my voice and my confidence,” Cabral said. “So I want nothing more than to use my talents and my skill set acquired as a student and now as a professional in the HR industry to make a difference at Salem State, where it all started.” After her time at Salem State ended, Cabral continued to pursue a master’s in human resources management at Northeastern University. She graduated from there in December 2021, also with a GPA of 3.9.

Cabral was hired immediately upon graduation from Salem State to serve as an intellectual property assistant with Boston-based law firm Foley & Lardner. After climbing the ladder to become a national human resources specialist at Foley & Lardner, she joined her current employer Exponent in August of 2022 as a human resources generalist. In that role, she drives talent management initiatives and partners closely with senior leadership to shape organizational development and employee engagement strategies Known as the Commonwealth’s civic engagement university, Salem State University, established in 1854, is a comprehensive, public institution of higher learning located approximately 15 miles north of Boston, Massachusetts. One of the largest state universities in the Commonwealth, Salem State enrolls about 6,500 undergraduate and graduate students. It offers 32 undergraduate programs and graduate programs that offer degrees in 24 fields.

The university also has a continuing education division that offers both credit and non-credit programs. Salem State proudly participates in the National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement and has shown a student voting rate above the national average, earning it a Silver Seal from the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. In 2020, Salem State received Carnegie Community Engagement Classification and was designated a Best for Vets College by Military Times. Salem State is proud to be an emerging Hispanic and Minority Serving Institution.