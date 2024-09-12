News Travon Ford Takes Oath as New Officer in the Everett Police Department by Independent Staff • September 12, 2024 • 0 Comments Cary Shuman PhotosShown above, Mayor Carlo DeMaria joins the Everett City Council and Chief Paul Strong in congratulating Travon Ford on the confirmation of his appointment to the Everett Police Department. From left, are City Councilors Wayne Matewsky, John Hanlon, Anthony DiPierro, Michael Marchese, and Stephanie Smith, Council President Robert Van Campen, Chief Paul Strong, Officer Travon Ford, Mayor Carlo DeMaria, and Councilors Katy Rogers, Stephanie Martins, Holly Garcia, and Guerline Alcy Jabouin, and Peter Pietrantonio. City Clerk Sergio Cornelio administers the oath of office to new Everett Police officer Travon Ford atMonday night’s Council meeting.