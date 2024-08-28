News Bench Dedicated to Steve and Clarence Goodwin by Independent Staff • August 28, 2024 • 0 Comments The Goodwin family gathered at Swan Street Park alongside current and former City officials to dedicate a bench in honor of Steve “Goodie” Goodwin and Clarence Goodwin. Steve was the son of Mary and Clarence Goodwin and worked for the City of Everett Department of Public Works for 43 and a half years. Clarence and Steve will both be remembered for their contributions of the City of Everett and for their love and dedication to the Everett community. The Goodwin family gathered at Swan Street Park alongside current and former City officials to dedicate a bench in honor of Steve “Goodie” Goodwin and Clarence Goodwin. (Courtesy photo)