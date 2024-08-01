Investing in Everett

DeMaria’s citywide renovation and beautification efforts earn much praise

By Cary Shuman

When Mayor Carlo DeMaria took the podium at the July 22 City Council meeting to speak and answer questions about the Everett Square revitalization project, he was riding a wave of momentum that has made the city one of the most talked-about success stories in the Commonwealth.

Just one week earlier, Mayor DeMaria and First Lady Stacy DeMaria had attended the City’s rescheduled Independence Day celebration, enjoying a tremendous reception from the thousands of residents at the event where there was complimentary refreshments, musical entertainment, and a spectacular fireworks display.

The iconic 160-year-old setting itself, a Glendale Park that has never looked better or more aesthetically pleasing, can be attributed to DeMaria’s leadership and vision. Glendale heads the list of Everett parks that have seen major enhancements, creating a DeMaria-inspired community-wide park system that towers over others in the region.

And of course, the five-star Encore Boston Harbor resort/casino was the piece de resistance of the mayor’s earlier vision for Everett. The resort has been a colossal success, bringing $26 million per year to the city’s general fund, in addition to millions of dollars in hotel room and meals taxes.

The Revitalizing of Everett Square

Mayor DeMaria announced at that Council meeting that through the efforts of Rep. Joseph McGonagle and Sen. Sal DiDomenico, the Everett Square project would receive $2 million in state earmarks and a $1.4 million grant from the Mass. Gaming Commission.

“The reason you want to make improvements now is because the cost becomes exorbitant later on, so you have to continue to invest in the City,” said DeMaria. “For years, prior to this administration, there was never really a true capital improvement plan, so when they didn’t repair streets and sidewalks and water and sewer lines, or fix the culverts or the stormwater system or renovate the parks, it created this huge structural deficit. And then you had a rundown city, and when you have a rundown city, people don’t want to live or invest in your city or raise their family in your city.”

DeMaria brought optimism and a portfolio of major accomplishments with him the Council Chambers, expecting that councilors would recognize the improvements made throughout the city and support his plan for Everett Square.

But in the end, the City Council voted 6-4 against the Everett Square revitalization project.

Many felt that DeMaria was correct in his assessment that “it wasn’t that the Council didn’t want to see major improvements made in Everett Square, it was that a few councilors were anti-administration, and they’re proving that by not voting for certain things.”

DeMaria added, “Everett Square is a major focal point of the city. It’s not the administration’s fault that the Bouvier Building has been blighted and dilapidated and falling apart. We had a plan to redevelop it before COVID-19. We put it out to bid. We got responses. And then COVID hit, and everyone stopped investing. Now you have this huge impact of inflation rates and construction costs, and again, we’re at a little standstill on this development. We have to get this building back into the permitting stages, so it’s going to take a little while. In the meantime, let’s do Everett Square over and clean it up so it looks nice.”

Interestingly, it was Mayor DeMaria and his wife, Stacy DeMaria, who helped beautify nearby portions of Everett Square with installations such as the stately 9/11 Memorial, an impressive structure and campus.

“And we’re going to make the Square more functional by having School Street come out to Broadway, so it’s a more functioning square that we’re continuously improving,” said DeMaria. “We have $4 million in grant monies for this project, so we’re basically asking for $1 million. It would be $9 per taxpayer for the next 10 years to do the Square over and Council voted no.

Council President Van Campen favors revitalization project

Council President Robert Van Campen was one of four councilors voting in favor of the Everett Square revitalization project. The other councilors casting ‘yes’ votes were Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers (whose motion for acquiring the Bouvier Building by eminent domain passed unanimously), Ward 1 Councilor Wayne Matewsky, and Ward 3 Councilor Anthony DiPierro.

Van Campen expressed his reasons for voting to advance the project, stating, “I still believe we must invest in our infrastructure. We have seen what years of neglect and underinvestment have done to some of our City’s assets. The concerns which have been raised that local businesses in Everett Square need support and resources are real, and I believe we should advocate there as well. I also believe we should target investments along Norwood Street. However, I believe we can walk and chew gum at the same time. Rebuilding and improving Everett Square will pave the way for enhanced environment in which all of our local businesses can thrive and grow.”

Van Campen said a request for reconsideration of the motion for the Everett Square revitalization project must come from one of the six councilors who voted against the proposal. There exists the possibility that the matter could be on the agenda at the next Council meeting.