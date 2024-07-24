Senate Passes DiDomenico Bill to Provide Returning Citizens with Identification 

Special to the Independent

The Massachusetts Senate on Monday passed Senator Sal DiDomenico’s bill, An Act relative to successful transition and re-entry to tomorrow for incarcerated persons (STARTT), which would provide a Massachusetts identification card to incarcerated individuals that will soon be re-entering our communities. This legislation codifies the Healey Administration’s efforts to provide identification to returning citizens into law.

The STARTT Act, S.1506, would provide people released from incarceration with a fundamental necessity to live in Massachusetts, which is simply a way to prove their identity. Many people returning to society will do so without any means of proving who they are, which presents a significant challenge when accessing government assistance programs that help people secure housing, food, employment, and various other basic needs. Denying individuals this support is setting them up for failure and making it more likely that returning citizens will recidivate.

“I am proud to be the lead sponsor of this bill that will give returning citizens access to the services and support they need to move on to the next chapter of their lives and succeed in our state,” said Senator Sal N. DiDomenico (D-Everett), Assistant Majority Leader. “When an individual leaves incarceration, they deserve the chance to provide for themselves and their families without any obstacles in front of them. I am committed to getting this commonsense policy over the finish line to ensure we give every Massachusetts resident the opportunity to thrive. I want to thank Senate President Spilka, Chair Rodrigues, local law enforcement partners, and advocates for supporting this impactful legislation.”

The Senate-approved proposal will expand the list of eligible places of residence that individuals can use to satisfy residency requirements and guarantee that the Department of Correction (DOC) and Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) will complete the process of acquiring identification in advance of the individual’s release.

Making it easier for someone without a permanent residence to obtain an ID will be especially significant. Oftentimes those released from incarceration do not have a permanent address when they are released, which makes it difficult to satisfy the necessary documents needed to obtain an ID. This bill will expand the list of alternative addresses that can be used to secure identification. Addresses can include a family member’s home, a temporary group residence, a place of worship, a community center, a city or town hall in the municipality an individual intends to reside upon discharge, or a non-profit organization that provides the individual with services. The legislation also requires that the RMV accepts a valid inmate identification card issued by a Massachusetts correctional facility as an acceptable document for purposes of proof of Massachusetts residency.

The STARTT Act has a broad coalition of support including from the Greater Boston Interfaith Organization, local law enforcement, and various nonprofit organizations focused on strengthening our rights and opportunities. The bill now heads to the Massachusetts House of Representatives for consideration.