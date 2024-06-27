News Everett High School and the Community: Mr. Sutera and The Wave Club Recognized by Portal to Hope by Independent Staff • June 27, 2024 • 0 Comments Portal to Hope recognized Everett High School Vice Principal John Sutera and the student members and faculty advisors of The Wave Club on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Mr. Sutera, a longtime Everett educator and administrator, was presented with an Unsung Hero Award by Portal to Hope founder Deb Fallon in thanks for his longtime support of the organization and its mission. Additionally, Ms. Fallon thanked The Wave Club for holding a successful fundraiser in April in observance of Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Prevention Month. The students sold friendship bracelets, with all proceeds benefiting Portal to Hope and its efforts to help victims of domestic violence through a variety of programs and services. Above, Ms.Fallon is pictured with Wave Club students, advisors Amanda Gil and Riley Dunn, and Mr. Sutera.