Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Parlin Book Group, Parlin Meeting Room, and Zoom. Monday, June 24th at 6:00 pm. We will read Pip Williams’ The Dictionary of Lost Words. Motherless Esme spends her childhood in the Scriptorium where her father and a team of lexicographers collect words for the very first Oxford English Dictionary. Esme realizes that words and meanings relating to women’s and common folks’ experiences often go unrecorded. 18+. Call Kathleen at (617) 394 2300, or send an email to [email protected], for the Zoom link, or join us in person!

Pin Your Pride On! Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, June 25th at 3pm. Share your Pride this month by making a pride pin! From pronouns to pride flags, choose one of our pre-made button templates or create your own. All are welcome to participate!

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, June 25th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Resume Writing, Parlin Adult Department. Book a one-on-one resume assistance appointment at the Parlin Library and let a librarian help you craft a resume tailored to your strengths and aspirations. Sign up for a thirty minute session, Tuesdays at the Parlin by appointment only.

Computer Basics 101, Parlin Adult Department. Tech Newbie? No Problem! Learn to power up, click around, type like a pro, explore the digital world, and even send your first email. Sign up for a thirty minute session, Tuesdays at the Parlin by appointment only.

Murder/Mystery Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Thursday, June 27th at 12pm. In Julie Clark’s The Lies I Tell, Meg Williams or Maggie Littleton or Melody Wilde, is a con artist who erases herself to become whoever you need her to be a college student. A life coach. A real estate agent. Nothing about her is real. She tells you exactly what you need to hear, and by the time she’s done, you’ve likely lost everything. See Kathleen for copies on her twice monthly visits, or call the Parlin (617) 394 2300 or Shute (617) 394 2308 libraries.

Thursday Night Movie: Pride Edition Parlin Meeting Room. Thursday, June 27th at 7pm. Break out the popcorn! Close out your pride month celebrations with a screening of Love, Simon (PG-13) with your friends.

Dungeons & Dragons at the Library. Parlin Meeting Room. Saturday, June 29th at 11:30am. Ready for the adventure of the summer? Whether you’re new to D&D or a roleplaying pro, join our campaign and embark on epic quests with other adventurers. Space is limited to 5 players per session. You do not need to attend the previous session to play! Character sheets will be provided. Registration is required. Limited to ages 13 and up.

Parlin Childrens

Butterfly Exhibit Stop by the Children’s Room this month to observe our Butterfly Life Cycle Display behind the circulation desk. Observe our caterpillars metamorphosis as they form their chrysalises and hatch into butterflies right in our own children’s room. Release date to be determined.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, June 24th from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, June 26th at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, June 26th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Crafternoon Parlin Craft Room. Join us for a fun, patriotic 4th of July craft on Thursday, June 27th at 3pm.

Shute Adult and Teens

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Book a one-on-one resume assistance appointment at the Shute Library and let a librarian help you craft a resume tailored to your strengths and aspirations. Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Shute Library. Fridays by appointment only.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Tech Newbie? No Problem! Learn to power up, click around, type like a pro, explore the digital world, and even send your first email. Book your Friday adventure with technology today! By appointment only on Fridays. Please call the Shute Library to register for an appointment.