City to host annual Independence Day Celebration June 30

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett’s annual Independence Day Celebration will be held on Sunday, June 30 at 6 p.m. at Glendale Park (50 Elm Street).

Photo Courtesy of City of Everett.

The fireworks show at Glendale Park during last year’s Independence Day Celebration. Attendees participating in the last year’s Doll Carriage, Bicycle and Wagon Decorating contest, which will be happening again for this year’s independence Day Celebration. Elm Street was filled with arcade games, free food and activities for all at last year’s Independence Day Celebration

There will be many activities for everyone to partake in throughout the evening with a barbecue from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., live entertainment, face painting, balloon creations, inflatable attractions and prizes for all. To end the evening, the grand finale will be the spectacular fireworks show to light up the night sky with so many bright colors.

To kick off the event, the Everett City Council will once again host the Doll Carriage, Bicycle and Wagon Decorating Contest. This age-old Everett tradition will allow participants to use their imagination and decorate their choice of carriage, bicycle, stroller or wagon in whichever manner they choose and have their entry paraded in front of the stage at the event. It is recommended that participants arrive with their entry between 5:30 p.m. and 5:55 p.m. in order to be included. Please note contestants must be age 13 or younger to participate.

Families, friends and neighbors are encouraged to come together to enjoy a fun-filled evening. While attendees are encouraged to participate in all this event has to offer, the fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. for those who are just interested in the show.

Independence Day is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the Declaration of Independence, which was ratified by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. America declared its independence from Great Britain to officially become an independent nation. The City will be joining in celebrations across the nation to commemorate America’s 248th anniversary.

For more information, please visit cityofeverett.com/events/independence-day-2024.