A Widening Stage: Keverian School Drama Club Holds Inaugural Production

The Keverian School Drama Club held its debut performance on Thursday, May 23, 2024, inside the Everett High School Center for the Performing Arts. Under the direction of teacher David Raposo, the students performed “James and the Giant Peach” a delightfully offbeat adaption of the Roald Dahl classic. Congratulations to the students, Keverian staff, PTO, and parents and families who made this such a memorable moment for the district’s growing theater program.

