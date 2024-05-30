Obituaries 05-29-2024

Louise “Dolly” Cardello

Retired Hair Stylist

Louise M. “Dolly” Cardello of Everett, entered into eternal rest, unexpectedly, Sunday, May 26 in the Melrose Wakefield Hospital. She was 91 years old. Born in Boston, Dolly lived in Everett for most of her life. She was a professional hair stylist until her retirement. Dolly’s clients knew what to expect when they sat down in her chair-perfection! She was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Artemisia Giantonio; the beloved wife of the late Carmen A. Cardello who predeceased her in 2003; the dear and devoted mother of William L. Cardello and his wife, Ann and Michael J. Cardello and his wife, Danae, all of Peabody; the dear sister of the late Anthony Giantonio and Orlando Giantonio; the loving Grandma of Michael C. Cardello, Sean M. Cardello, Kristina Cardello, William J. Cardello and his wife, Julie and the late Michael J. Cardello, Jr.; and loving Great-Grandma of Olivia Cardello. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dolly’s visiting hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home. 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.) Everett, Friday, May 31 from 4 tom7 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church, 487 Broadway, Everett at 12 noon. Burial will follow at the family lot at the Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Contributions in Dolly’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 would be sincerely appreciated. Parking with attendants on duty.