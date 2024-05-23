City Offices Closed Monday, May 27 in Observance of Memorial Day Holiday: Trash, Recycling and Yard Waste Will Not Be Picked Up on Monday and Will Be Delayed for the Rest of the Week

Special to the Independent

City offices will be closed to the public on Monday, May 27, as Everett observes the Memorial Day holiday. City offices will re-open on Tuesday, May 28, and City Hall will have extended hours for residents (8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.).

Observed on the last Monday of May, Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States to recognize and honor those who served in the military and lost their lives in service to our country.

Monday’s observance will delay trash, recycling and yard waste pickup by one day. Please place your trash and recycling bins along with yard waste neatly on the sidewalk on the day after your regularly scheduled pickup for this week only.

If you have any questions, please call our Constituent Services Department by dialing 311 or 617-394-2270.