City of Everett Participates in Kids to Parks Day: Everett’s Youth and Their Families Participated in a Day of Fun at Swan Street Park

On Saturday, May 18, the City of Everett hosted the annual Kids to Parks Day event at Swan Street Park.

Hundreds of residents of all ages joined in this nationally recognized initiative that seeks to get youth and families outside and off their electronic devices to utilize and enjoy their community’s recreational resources, parks and playgrounds. Celebrated on the third Saturday of May every year, the event featured various activities, interactive games, inflatable attractions, characters, face painting, music and more for all to enjoy.

“I want to thank all the volunteers and organizations that participated, and everyone who came,” said Mayor DeMaria. “I’m happy that we were able to offer this fun event for all the children and families of our community.”

All of the upcoming City of Everett events can be found by visiting the events calendar on the City website at cityofeverett.com/calendar/category/events/list. Residents can also follow the official social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) to stay updated. Facebook: /cityofeverettma and /mayorcarlodemaria. Instagram: @cityofeverettma and @mayorcarlodemaria. X: @EverettGov_MA and @Mayor_DeMaria. All are welcome to attend the upcoming events.