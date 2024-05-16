World Autism Acceptance Month: T-Shirt Fundraiser a Huge Success

The Everett Public Schools (EPS) recently completed a T-shirt fundraiser on behalf of The Wicked AUsome Project in recognition of World Autism Acceptance Month. Everett High Athletic Director Tammy Turner led the effort, and EPS staff members enthusiastically showed their support by buying the T-shirts and wearing them on Friday, April 26, 2024.

Pictured above are members of the Vine Street team and teachers and administrators from the Whittier School, showing support for World Autism Acceptance Month.

The Wicked AUsome project aims to make the world a better place by encouraging all to Embrace Their AUsome!! Our goal is to provide and support social and recreational opportunities for individuals on the Autism Spectrum within the community of Woburn, MA. We also support the Best Buddies program at our schools. This is a peer-buddy program that promotes acceptance, understanding and inclusion. The program helps students develop new friendships, enhance personal growth and a deeper understanding that each and every one of us is AUsome in our own way.