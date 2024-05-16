Smith Wants a Review of Local Parks Permit Procedures

Councilor-at-Large Stephanie Smith learned many valuable lessons from her former softball coach at Everett High School, the legendary Stacy Poste-Schiavo, and one thing for sure was, “your home field is your home field.”

But now as a Little League coach herself, Smith saw the use of her field relinquished to a non-Everett team two innings into a recent game.

Smith told the City Council Monday nigh that her 6-and-7-year-old Little League team was forced to leave the field after two innings because “someone from another city was using the field and we couldn’t use it.”

Smith said permits – which are required to use Everett fields – are being issued to non-Everett leagues. Smith would like to see Everett-based teams have top priority for use of the fields.

Ward 6 Councilor Peter Pietrantonio suggested an issue-resolving meeting with the director of the Everett Department of Public Works.

“Can we invite the director of public works up here because he’s the one that’s in charge of the parks?” asked Pietrantonio. “Let’s find out how this happened.”

The Council voted unanimously to invite the director of public works to the May 28 meeting.