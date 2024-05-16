News Record Breaker by Independent Staff • May 16, 2024 • 0 Comments Everett High track sensation Kayshaun Eveillard, the Michael Johnson of Everett High boys track, displays the sixth-place medal that he took home in the 200 meter dash at the recent MSTCA Jim Hoar Freshman/Sophomore Invitational Meet that was held at Weymouth High School. Kayshaun’s time of 23.22 broke the previous EHS school record of 23.28. Eveiillard also just missed winning a medal in the 400 meter dash, finishing seventh with a time of 53.19, just 0.31 of a second off the sixth-place finisher. Olympic track fans will recall that Johnson is the only person ever to have captured gold medals in both the 200 and 400 meter events, a feat Johnson accomplished in the Atlanta games in 1996.