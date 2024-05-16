DeMaria: No Update on Encore Expansion Project

Mayor Carlo DeMaria said “there are no further updates with Wynn regarding the proposed East of Broadway expansion project.”

DeMaria, who is still hopeful about the project, made the statement following a published story in The Boston Globe that Wynn officials were halting the $400 million project.

Encore Boston Harbor’s host agreement with Everett and its expansion project have been a frequent topic of discussion at Council meetings. Wynn officials have been considering the construction of a new entertainment facility (night club, comedy club, theater, restaurants, and expanded poker room), across the street from the world-class resort/casino on Lower Broadway.

The casino in Everett has been an amazing success story. The resort is a five-star destination that gives guests a true Las Vegas-style experience, while the WynnBET Sportsbook has been widely popular with the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics competing in their respective playoffs.