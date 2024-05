The Everett City Council unanimously confirmed the appointments of four individuals to key positions in city government at Monday night’s meeting.

City Solicitor Colleen Mejia and Director of Information Technology Kevin Dorgan were reappointed to their respective positions through Jan. 5, 2026.

Director of Transportation and Mobility Jay Monty and Director of Public Health Sabrina Firicano were appointed to their respective positions through Jan. 5, 2026.