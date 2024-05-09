Strong Announced as Next Police Chief

Special To The Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce Captain Paul Strong has been selected as the next chief of the Everett Police Department (EPD).

Captain Strong has been a member of the EPD for 35 years and has held supervisory roles for the past 23 years. During his career, he has demonstrated that he has a thoughtful approach to managing internal and external relations on behalf of the EPD and the City of Everett. Captain Strong understands and emphasizes the importance of being an engaged, attentive leader within the department to make sure that the members of the EPD are supported so they represent the highest professional standards.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria (right) announced Captain Paul

Strong (left) has been selected as the next chief of the Everett Police Department.

Captain Strong also supports the use of data to help inform and measure the performance of the EPD. He also recognizes the importance of EPD members being visible within the community and proactively engaging with residents in a positive manner. These qualities will help Captain Strong to successfully lead the next chapter in the history of the Everett Police Department.

“When Chief Mazzie shared with me late last year that he intended to retire this spring, we began the process of finding his successor,” said Mayor DeMaria. “We were incredibly fortunate to have multiple applicants within the Everett Police Department. I had the opportunity to interview the applicants and I was impressed by the perspective and experience that each of the candidates brought to the process.”

In November 2023, Chief Steven Mazzie announced his intention to retire in the first half of 2024 after assisting with a successful transition once his replacement is selected. He served for 32 years as an Everett police officer and the last 20 as chief.

“The City of Everett has been fortunate to have the service of Chief Mazzie that helped prepare other members of the EPD to assume the leadership of the department,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Please join me once again in congratulating Chief Mazzie on his retirement and wishing Captain Strong well as he transitions into his new leadership role with the Everett Police Department.”

Chief Mazzie’s official retirement effective date is June 30, 2024, and subject to City Council confirmation, Captain Strong will assume the duties of chief officially as of July 1, 2024.